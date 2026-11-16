There are two games on the NHL schedule for Monday, one of which is nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Original Six Series begins with Canadiens-Rangers showdown
New York home on anniversary of first game; Mammoth host Canucks led by defensemen
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Centennial night
The game between the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT,SN+, TVAS) marks the 100th anniversary of the Rangers' first game in the NHL, a 1-0 win against the Montreal Maroons at Madison Square Garden III. The Rangers are calling it their "Centennial Capstone Game," a final chance to celebrate the 100 years of hockey that have been played in New York. This is the first of three games in the NHL Original Six Series presented by Expedia, with three all-Original Six games in a three-day span and the Centennials of the first NHL game for the Chicago Blackhawks (Nov. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and Detroit Red Wings (Nov. 18 against the Boston Bruins).
Injury bug hits Montreal
The Canadiens (12-4-4) are missing some big pieces, with defenseman Mike Matheson out 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury and forward Josh Anderson 3-4 weeks, also with a lower-body injury. That's in addition to the 6-8 weeks forward Chris Kreider is out with a lower-body injury sustained during a 5-2 win in Boston on Thursday, and injuries to forward Ivan Demidov and goalie Samuel Montembault, none of whom will be on the trip. Will that open a chance for David Reinbacher to play his fourth NHL game after the 22-year-old defenseman was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Sunday? The No. 5 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft played two games last season and one this season.
Defensively sound
If you're hoping to see a goal by a defenseman, look no further than the Utah Mammoth against the Vancouver Canucks at Delta Center (9:30 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SN+). The Mammoth (10-8-3) have scored an NHL-high 19 goals at the position including three in their last game (two from Zac Jones, one from Mikhail Sergachev), a 6-5 shootout loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Sergachev's six goals lead Mammoth defensemen.
Rangers also lead from blue line
Speaking of scoring by defensemen, the Rangers (12-8-1) are led by Adam Fox (23 points; two goals, 21 assists). He's tied with the Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators for fifth among defensemen with 1.10 points per game, behind Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers (1.64), Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild (1.36), Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (1.21) and Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders (1.11). If Fox's 1.10 rate continues, it would be the highest of his NHL career, which he will try to maintain against the Canadiens.
Pettersson continues on pace
Although it's been a rough start for the Canucks (4-17-1), they're coming off a 6-3 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. A bright spot is the increased production of Elias Pettersson. The forward had a goal and an assist Sunday, giving him 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 22 games. That puts him on pace for his best season since 2023-24, when he had 89 points (34 goals, 55 assists) in 82 games. He is on pace for 64 assists in an 84-game season, which would top his NHL career-high of 63 in 2022-23.
The schedule
Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+, TVAS
Vancouver Canucks at Utah Mammoth, 9:30 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SN+