NHL On Tap: Original Six Series begins with Canadiens-Rangers showdown

Centennial night

The game between the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT,SN+, TVAS) marks the 100th anniversary of the Rangers' first game in the NHL, a 1-0 win against the Montreal Maroons at Madison Square Garden III. The Rangers are calling it their "Centennial Capstone Game," a final chance to celebrate the 100 years of hockey that have been played in New York. This is the first of three games in the NHL Original Six Series presented by Expedia, with three all-Original Six games in a three-day span and the Centennials of the first NHL game for the Chicago Blackhawks (Nov. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and Detroit Red Wings (Nov. 18 against the Boston Bruins).