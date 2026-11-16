The Blackhawks will celebrate their 100th anniversary Tuesday of their 4-1 victory against the Toronto St. Patricks on Nov. 17, 1926.

These days, it’s been tough times for Chicago and Toronto. The Blackhawks have lost seven of their past eight (1-5-2); the Maple Leafs have lost six in a row, all at home and all in regulation.

It won’t be the first time Bedard and McKenna have played against each other. They went head-to-head in the Western Hockey League in 2022-23, when Bedard played for Regina and McKenna for Medicine Hat.

McKenna, who was 15 at the time and idolized Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane during his childhood, said he’s excited to face Bedard again.

“The Blackhawks were my favorite team growing up,” McKenna said. “I got to play (Bedard) in the (WHL) and see what he was like at that level. To see him now at this level, it’ll be pretty cool. I’m sure we’ll say, ‘What’s up?’ and I’ll wish him luck.

“Not necessarily for the NHL, but growing up I’ve definitely used him for some advice, like (IIHF) World Juniors, how to deal with pressure and stuff like that. I feel both of us kind of had similar paths to the NHL and had similar situations. So, he was always a guy who has kind of been around my age and someone I can talk to and get a similar perspective from. I’ve used him and he’s helped me a lot.”

Bedard and McKenna were going to work out together during the offseason, but Bedard sustained a left shoulder injury in early July and had surgery a few days later, forcing him to miss the start of this season. He made his 2026-27 debut Oct. 13 yet leads the Blackhawks with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 14 games.

The 21-year-old, who has a three-game point streak (five points; two goals, three assists) entering Tuesday, has kept tabs on McKenna through highlights and talked with him about the pressure he faced before and during this season.

“Last year a bit we texted back and forth a couple of times or whatever, and I think this summer was the first time I really got to spend time with him,” Bedard said. “But we’ve always had that respect and relationship in that way, if he has something he wants to reach out about, whenever.”