Bedard, McKenna share mutual respect as No. 1 picks in NHL Draft
Blackhawks center, Maple Leafs rookie set to face each other at highest level for first time
© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images
The No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard was under a sizeable spotlight when he made his NHL debut four months later as an 18-year-old center. But he says it hardly compares to the glare McKenna faces with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who selected him No. 1 in the 2026 NHL Draft.
They will face each other for the first time in the NHL at United Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4). McKenna, a forward, enters with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 22 games. He turns 19 on Dec. 20.
“I think when you’re in Toronto, you hear about everything a guy does, so it’s even another level for him than it was for me … just being in that market and everything you do, if he turns a puck over or anything, which is crazy,” Bedard said with a laugh. “He’s done great and he’s playing unreal. He’s doing everything right, so it’s fun to see.”
The upcoming game is part of the NHL Original Six Series that began at Madison Square Garden on Monday between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers, who marked the 100th anniversary of their 1-0 win against the Montreal Maroons.
The Blackhawks will celebrate their 100th anniversary Tuesday of their 4-1 victory against the Toronto St. Patricks on Nov. 17, 1926.
These days, it’s been tough times for Chicago and Toronto. The Blackhawks have lost seven of their past eight (1-5-2); the Maple Leafs have lost six in a row, all at home and all in regulation.
It won’t be the first time Bedard and McKenna have played against each other. They went head-to-head in the Western Hockey League in 2022-23, when Bedard played for Regina and McKenna for Medicine Hat.
McKenna, who was 15 at the time and idolized Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane during his childhood, said he’s excited to face Bedard again.
“The Blackhawks were my favorite team growing up,” McKenna said. “I got to play (Bedard) in the (WHL) and see what he was like at that level. To see him now at this level, it’ll be pretty cool. I’m sure we’ll say, ‘What’s up?’ and I’ll wish him luck.
“Not necessarily for the NHL, but growing up I’ve definitely used him for some advice, like (IIHF) World Juniors, how to deal with pressure and stuff like that. I feel both of us kind of had similar paths to the NHL and had similar situations. So, he was always a guy who has kind of been around my age and someone I can talk to and get a similar perspective from. I’ve used him and he’s helped me a lot.”
Bedard and McKenna were going to work out together during the offseason, but Bedard sustained a left shoulder injury in early July and had surgery a few days later, forcing him to miss the start of this season. He made his 2026-27 debut Oct. 13 yet leads the Blackhawks with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 14 games.
The 21-year-old, who has a three-game point streak (five points; two goals, three assists) entering Tuesday, has kept tabs on McKenna through highlights and talked with him about the pressure he faced before and during this season.
“Last year a bit we texted back and forth a couple of times or whatever, and I think this summer was the first time I really got to spend time with him,” Bedard said. “But we’ve always had that respect and relationship in that way, if he has something he wants to reach out about, whenever.”
Bedard and McKenna will be in good company as two of five No. 1 picks playing here Tuesday, the other three being Kane (2007) for Chicago, and Auston Matthews (2016) and John Tavares (selected by the New York Islanders in 2009) for the Maple Leafs.
Kane, however, said he can’t relate to what Bedard and McKenna have and continue to experience.
“When I was the first overall pick, I remember there were 3,000 people in the crowd and I was sitting in the crowd watching a preseason game with my suit on and no one knew who I was. It's not that way anymore,” Kane said with a laugh.
“These kids are built up and thought about two or three years before they're even drafted, so there's a lot of pressure before the draft and then when they get in the League, they haven't even started and they're expected to do so much. Connor has been incredible with it, and it seems like Gavin is doing well with it too.”
The NHL journey is just beginning for McKenna, but he has several teammates who can help him navigate. Still, one can never have enough people they can turn to.
McKenna says Bedard has been there when needed.
“He’s had so much pressure on him for his whole career, and that sometimes can be tough to deal with,” McKenna said. “I think for him a big thing was not everything’s about hockey. He kind of took a step back and tried to just relax a little bit more, and I think that’s helped him a lot.
“He’s one of the hardest-working guys to come off injuries and stuff like that, and (to) be able to bounce back the way he has, it’s been pretty special to watch.”
NHL.com independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with new Player Pages and Stats experiences that incorporate EDGE Advanced Stats; "How to Watch" to help navigate your tune-in choices; Live Activities/Live Updates to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.