Top NHL restricted free agents: Bouchard, Knies could get offer sheet 

With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, NHL.com is taking a closer look at the top restricted free agents (listed in alphabetical order by position).

Most restricted free agents are eligible to receive an offer sheet from another team. His team can then match the offer sheet or receive draft-pick compensation based on its value.

FORWARDS

Will Cuylle, New York Rangers

The 23-year-old left wing had 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 82 games for the Rangers this season. Selected by New York in the second round (No. 60) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Cuylle has 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 167 regular-season games and two points (one goal, one assist) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Morgan Frost, Calgary Flames

The 26-year-old center had 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 81 games for the Philadelphia Flyers and Flames this season, including 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 32 games for the Flames after he was acquired in a trade on Jan. 30. Selected by Philadelphia in the first round (No. 27) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Frost has 147 points (53 goals, 94 assists) in 310 games for the Flyers and Flames.

Morgan Geekie Boston Bruins

The 26-year-old center had 57 points (33 goals, 24 assists) in 77 games for the Bruins this season. Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round (No. 67) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Geekie has 159 points (72 goals, 87 assists) in 333 regular-season games for the Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken and Bruins and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 37 playoff games.

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

The 24-year-old right wing had 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games for the Kraken and New York Rangers this season including 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games after he was acquired by Seattle in a trade on Dec. 18. The No. 2 pick by New York in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko has 161 points (71 goals, 90 assists) in 379 regular-season games for the Rangers and Kraken and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 44 playoff games.

Matthew Knies Toronto Maple Leafs

The 22-year-old left wing had 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 78 games for the Maple Leafs this season and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 playoff games. Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 57) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Knies has 94 points (44 goals, 50 assists) in 161 regular-season games and 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 27 playoff games.