Top NHL restricted free agents: Bouchard, Knies could get offer sheet 

With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, NHL.com is taking a closer look at the top restricted free agents (listed in alphabetical order by position).

Most restricted free agents are eligible to receive an offer sheet from another team. His team can then match the offer sheet or receive draft-pick compensation based on its value.

FORWARDS

Will Cuylle, New York Rangers

The 23-year-old left wing had 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 82 games for the Rangers this season. Selected by New York in the second round (No. 60) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Cuylle has 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 167 regular-season games and two points (one goal, one assist) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Morgan Frost, Calgary Flames

The 26-year-old center had 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 81 games for the Philadelphia Flyers and Flames this season, including 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 32 games for the Flames after he was acquired in a trade on Jan. 30. Selected by Philadelphia in the first round (No. 27) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Frost has 147 points (53 goals, 94 assists) in 310 games for the Flyers and Flames.

Morgan Geekie Boston Bruins

The 26-year-old center had 57 points (33 goals, 24 assists) in 77 games for the Bruins this season. Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round (No. 67) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Geekie has 159 points (72 goals, 87 assists) in 333 regular-season games for the Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken and Bruins and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 37 playoff games.

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

The 24-year-old right wing had 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games for the Kraken and New York Rangers this season including 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games after he was acquired by Seattle in a trade on Dec. 18. The No. 2 pick by New York in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko has 161 points (71 goals, 90 assists) in 379 regular-season games for the Rangers and Kraken and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 44 playoff games.

Matthew Knies Toronto Maple Leafs

The 22-year-old left wing had 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 78 games for the Maple Leafs this season and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 playoff games. Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 57) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Knies has 94 points (44 goals, 50 assists) in 161 regular-season games and 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 27 playoff games.

TOR@FLA, Gm3: Knies buries opening goal 23 seconds in

Alex Laferriere, Los Angeles Kings

The 23-year-old right wing had 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 77 games for the Kings this season and three assists in six playoff games. The third-round pick (No. 83) by Los Angeles in the 2020 NHL Draft, Laferriere has 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 158 regular-season games and five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 playoff games.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks

The 22-year-old center had 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 76 games for the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, he has 140 points (60 goals, 80 assists) in 229 games.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild

The 23-year-old center had 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 82 games for the Wild this season and three points (two goals, one assist) in six playoff games. The No. 9 pick by Minnesota in the 2020 NHL Draft, Rossi has 101 points (45 goals, 56 assists) in 185 regular-season games.

Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets

The 25-year-old center had 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games for the Jets this season and four points (one goal, three assists) in nine playoff games. Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (No. 11) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Vilardi has 175 points (90 goals, 85 assists) in 270 regular-season games for the Jets and Kings and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 21 playoff games.

Dmitri Voronkov, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 24-year-old left wing had 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 73 games for the Blue Jackets this season. Selected by Columbus in the fourth round (No. 114) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Voronkov has 81 points (41 goals, 40 assists) in 148 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard Edmonton Oilers

The 25-year-old had 67 points (14 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games for the Oilers this season and 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 22 playoff games. Selected by Edmonton in the first round (No. 10) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Bouchard has 238 points (55 goals, 183 assists) in 347 regular-season games and 81 points (20 goals, 61 assists) in 75 playoff games.

DAL@EDM, Gm3: Bouchard scores from the point for 1-0 lead

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres

The 24-year-old had 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) in 82 games for the Sabres this season. Selected by Colorado with the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Byram has 110 points (33 goals, 77 assists) in 246 regular-season games for the Avalanche and Sabres and 12 assists in 27 playoff games. Byram won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

The 21-year-old had 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 71 games for the Devils this season. The No. 4 pick by New Jersey in the 2021 NHL Draft, Hughes has 93 points (17 goals, 76 assists) in 155 regular-season games, and two assists in four playoff games.

K'Andre Miller New York Rangers

The 25-year-old had 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 74 games for the Rangers this season. Selected by New York in the first round (No. 22) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Miller has 132 points (36 goals, 96 assists) in 368 regular-season games and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 43 playoff games.

Cam York Philadelphia Flyers

The 24-year-old had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 66 games for the Flyers this season. Selected in the first round (No. 14) of the 2019 NHL Draft, York has 77 points (19 goals, 58 assists) in 235 regular-season games.

GOALIES

Jakub Dobes Montreal Canadiens

The 24-year-old was 7-4-3 with a 2.74 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 16 games (15 starts) for the Canadiens this season. Selected by Montreal in the fifth round (No. 136) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Dobes was 1-2 with a 2.91 GAA and .881 save percentage in three playoff games (two starts).

MTL@WSH, Gm5: Dobeš makes an insane glove save on Wilson

Lukas Dostal Anaheim Ducks

The 25-year-old was 23-23-7 with a 3.10 GAA and .903 save percentage in 54 games (49 starts) for the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (No. 85) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal is 42-58-13 with a 3.29 GAA, .902 save percentage and two shutouts in 121 games (107 starts).

Daniil Tarasov, Florida Panthers

The 26-year-old, who was traded to the Panthers on June 26, was 7-10-2 with a 3.54 GAA, .881 save percentage and one shutout in 20 games (19 starts) for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. Selected by Columbus in the third round (No. 86) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Tarasov is 19-34-6 with a 3.44 GAA and .898 save percentage in 65 games (61 starts).

