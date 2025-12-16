Episode 2 of ‘Road To NHL Discover Winter Classic’ premieres Wednesday

Series presented by Enterprise on TNT, truTV, HBO Max in U.S., on Sportsnet in Canada on Saturday

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The second episode of “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise” premieres Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on truTV and HBO Max. Fans in Canada can watch episode two on Sportsnet on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. ET. The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes as back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions the Florida Panthers prepare to face the New York Rangers, who are undefeated in outdoor game appearances, in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 at loanDepot park in Miami.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk returns in episode two with his brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, to bring viewers inside a recording of their new podcast, Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart and head coach Paul Maurice are mic’d up in a tough match against the League-leading Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon. Rangers forward Matt Rempe shows a softer side at home, playing guitar and reminiscing on his NHL debut in the Rangers’ last outdoor game. Preparations for the upcoming outdoor matchup in Miami are a family affair for teammate Vincent Trocheck: Trocheck’s wife Hillary creates custom, themed apparel for the players’ families, while their son Leo looks forward to the unique experience of skating on an open-air ice rink in the Sunshine State.

​Clips from episode two are available here on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Episode one, which premiered on Dec. 10, is available for on-demand viewing on HBO Max.

Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise Dates & Times

Episode
Network
Air Date/Time (All Times ET)
Episode 2
TNT
Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.
SN
Dec. 20, 6:00 p.m.
Episode 3
TNT
Dec. 23, 3:00 p.m.
SN
Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m.
Episode 4
TNT
Jan. 2, 6:30 p.m.
SN
Jan. 2, 6:30 p.m.

The “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” reality series, first introduced in 2010, has become astaple for hockey fans, offering engaging storylines and unrestricted access to the teams set to face off outdoors in the highly-anticipated event. The limited series of four 30-minute episodes is produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series.

For more information on the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, fans can visitNHL.com/WinterClassic.

