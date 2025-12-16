Episode 2 of ‘Road To NHL Discover Winter Classic’ premieres Wednesday

NEW YORK -- The second episode of “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise” premieres Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on truTV and HBO Max. Fans in Canada can watch episode two on Sportsnet on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. ET. The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes as back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions the Florida Panthers prepare to face the New York Rangers, who are undefeated in outdoor game appearances, in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 at loanDepot park in Miami.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk returns in episode two with his brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, to bring viewers inside a recording of their new podcast, Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart and head coach Paul Maurice are mic’d up in a tough match against the League-leading Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon. Rangers forward Matt Rempe shows a softer side at home, playing guitar and reminiscing on his NHL debut in the Rangers’ last outdoor game. Preparations for the upcoming outdoor matchup in Miami are a family affair for teammate Vincent Trocheck: Trocheck’s wife Hillary creates custom, themed apparel for the players’ families, while their son Leo looks forward to the unique experience of skating on an open-air ice rink in the Sunshine State.

​Clips from episode two are available here on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Episode one, which premiered on Dec. 10, is available for on-demand viewing on HBO Max.