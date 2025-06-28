Top NHL free agent defensemen: Ekblad, Provorov likely available

Cody Ceci, Dallas Stars

The 31-year-old had 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 85 games for the Sharks and Stars this season, including nine assists in 31 games with Dallas after he was acquired in a trade on Feb. 1. He had three assists in 18 playoff games. Selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 15 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Ceci has 235 points (52 goals, 183 assists) in 871 regular-season games for the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Sharks and Stars and 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 106 playoff games.

Brian Dumoulin, New Jersey Devils

The 33-year-old had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 80 games for the Devils and Anaheim Ducks this season, including six points (one goal, five assists) in 19 games with New Jersey after he was acquired in a trade on March 6. Dumoulin did not have a point in five playoff games. Selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (No. 51) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumoulin has 177 points (28 goals, 149 assists) in 706 regular-season games for the Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks and Devils and 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 86 playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

The 29-year-old had 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) in 56 games for the Panthers this season; he was suspended 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. Ekblad had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 19 playoff games to help Florida win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season. The No. 1 pick by Florida in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad has 380 points (118 goals, 262 assists) in 732 regular-season games and 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 83 postseason games.