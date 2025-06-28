Top NHL free agent defensemen: Ekblad, Provorov likely available

With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, there are several teams in the market for a defenseman who can play top-four minutes or provide leadership in a third-pair role.
NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent defensemen (listed in alphabetical order):
Brent Burns, Carolina Hurricanes
The 40-year-old had 23 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 82 games for the Hurricanes this season and five points (one goal, four assists) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Burns has not missed a game the past 11 seasons; his streak of 925 consecutive games played is fourth in NHL history. The No. 20 pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 NHL Draft, Burns has 910 points (261 goals, 649 assists) in 1,497 regular-season games for the Wild, San Jose Sharks and Hurricanes and 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 135 playoff games.