Top NHL free agent defensemen: Ekblad, Provorov likely available

With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, there are several teams in the market for a defenseman who can play top-four minutes or provide leadership in a third-pair role.

NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent defensemen (listed in alphabetical order):

Brent Burns, Carolina Hurricanes

The 40-year-old had 23 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 82 games for the Hurricanes this season and five points (one goal, four assists) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Burns has not missed a game the past 11 seasons; his streak of 925 consecutive games played is fourth in NHL history. The No. 20 pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 NHL Draft, Burns has 910 points (261 goals, 649 assists) in 1,497 regular-season games for the Wild, San Jose Sharks and Hurricanes and 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 135 playoff games.

Cody Ceci, Dallas Stars

The 31-year-old had 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 85 games for the Sharks and Stars this season, including nine assists in 31 games with Dallas after he was acquired in a trade on Feb. 1. He had three assists in 18 playoff games. Selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 15 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Ceci has 235 points (52 goals, 183 assists) in 871 regular-season games for the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Sharks and Stars and 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 106 playoff games.

Brian Dumoulin, New Jersey Devils

The 33-year-old had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 80 games for the Devils and Anaheim Ducks this season, including six points (one goal, five assists) in 19 games with New Jersey after he was acquired in a trade on March 6. Dumoulin did not have a point in five playoff games. Selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (No. 51) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumoulin has 177 points (28 goals, 149 assists) in 706 regular-season games for the Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks and Devils and 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 86 playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

The 29-year-old had 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) in 56 games for the Panthers this season; he was suspended 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. Ekblad had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 19 playoff games to help Florida win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season. The No. 1 pick by Florida in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad has 380 points (118 goals, 262 assists) in 732 regular-season games and 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 83 postseason games.

Dante Fabbro, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 27-year-old was claimed by the Blue Jackets off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10, 2024, and had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 62 games after six games without a point for Nashville. Selected by the Predators with the No. 17 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Fabbro has 98 points (25 goals, 73 assists) in 377 regular-season games and one assist in 17 playoff games.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Los Angeles Kings

The 29-year-old had 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 82 games for the Kings this season and two assists in six playoff games. Selected by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round (No. 159) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gavrikov has 135 points (29 goals, 106 assists) in 435 regular-season games for Columbus and Los Angeles and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 29 playoff games.

Matt Grzelcyk, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 31-year-old had an NHL career-high 40 points (one goal, 39 assists) in 82 games for the Penguins this season. Selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round (No. 85) of the 2012 draft, Grzelcyk has 175 points (26 goals, 149 assists) in 527 regular-season games for the Bruins and Penguins and 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 66 playoff games.

John Klingberg, Edmonton Oilers

The 32-year-old had four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 games after signing with the Oilers on Jan 17, and had four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 playoff games. Selected by the Stars in the fifth round (No. 131) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg has 416 points (82 goals, 334 assists) in 644 regular-season games for the Stars, Ducks, Wild, Maple Leafs and Oilers and 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 82 playoff games.

Ryan Lindgren, Colorado Avalanche

The 27-year-old had 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 72 games for the Avalanche and New York Rangers this season, including three points (two goals, one assist) in 18 games after he was acquired by Colorado in a trade on March 1. He had three assists in seven playoff games. Selected by the Bruins in the second round (No. 49) of the 2016 draft, Lindgren has 102 points (14 goals, 88 assists) in 405 regular-season games for the Rangers and Avalanche and 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 50 playoff games.

Dmitry Orlov, Carolina Hurricanes

The 33-year-old had 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 76 games for the Hurricanes this season and four assists in 15 playoff games. Selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (No. 55) of the 2009 draft, Orlov has 327 points (76 goals, 251 assists) in 867 regular-season games for the Capitals, Bruins and Hurricanes and 41 points (four goals, 37 assists) in 107 playoff games. Orlov won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.

Ivan Provorov, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 28-year-old had 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 82 games for the Blue Jackets this season. Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 7 pick in the 2015 draft, Provorov has 282 points (77 goals, 205 assists) in 696 regular-season games for the Flyers and Blue Jackets and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 playoff games.

Nate Schmidt, Florida Panthers

The 33-year-old had 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 80 games for the Panthers this season and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 23 playoff games to help Florida win the Stanley Cup. Signed by the Capitals as an undrafted free agent on April 3, 2013, Schmidt has 239 points (52 goals, 187 assists) in 741 regular-season games for the Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets and Panthers and 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) in 99 playoff games.

Ryan Suter, St. Louis Blues

The 40-year-old had 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 82 games for the Blues this season and one assist in five playoff games. Suter has played 20 NHL seasons and has 696 points (107 goals, 589 assists) in 1,526 games for the Predators, Wild, Stars and Blues since he was selected by Nashville with the No. 7 pick in the 2003 draft. He has played the most games among active NHL players and has not missed a game over the past seven seasons. Suter has 45 points (seven goals, 38 assists) in 138 postseason games.

