Top NHL free agent forwards: Marner, Ehlers, Boeser likely available 

Marchand, Giroux, Patrick Kane also expected to test market

marner-ehlers-boeser-ufa-forwards

© Mathew Tsang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images ; Ethan Cairns/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

With the NHL free agent signing period beginning July 1, there are several teams in the market for a forward who can boost them into a Stanley Cup contender.

NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent forwards (listed in alphabetical order):

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

The 28-year-old right wing had 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 75 games for the Canucks this season. Selected by Vancouver with the No. 23 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Boeser has 434 points (204 goals, 230 assists) in 554 regular-season games and 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 29 playoff games.

Evgenii Dadonov, Dallas Stars

The 36-year-old right wing had 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 80 games for the Stars this season and four points (one goal, three assists) in 16 playoff games. Selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round (No. 71) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Dadonov has 361 points (163 goals, 198 assists) in 617 regular-season games for the Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens and Stars and 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 55 playoff games.

Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche

The 30-year-old left wing had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 43 games for the Avalanche this season and three assists in seven playoff games. The No. 3 pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2013 NHL Draft, Drouin has 374 points (107 goals, 267 assists) in 607 regular-season games for the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens and Avalanche and 29 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 43 playoff games.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

The 29-year-old left wing had 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games for the Jets this season and seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight playoff games. Selected by Winnipeg in the first round (No. 9) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Ehlers has 520 points (225 goals, 295 assists) in 674 regular-season games and 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 playoff games.

DAL@WPG, Gm5: Ehlers whips a wrist shot off the post and in for PPG

Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators

The 37-year-old right wing had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 81 games for the Senators and five points (one goal, four assists) in six playoff games. Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Giroux has 1,116 points (365 goals, 751 assists) in 1,263 games for the Flyers, Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators and 86 points (29 goals, 57 assists) in 101 postseason games.

Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars

The 33-year-old center had 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) in 83 games for the Stars and San Jose Sharks this season, including 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 31 games with Dallas after he was acquired in a trade on Feb. 1. Granlund had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 18 playoff games. Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (No. 9) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Granlund has 610 points (179 goals, 431 assists) in 902 regular-season games for the Wild, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sharks and Stars and 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 77 postseason games.

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

The 36-year-old right wing had 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games for the Red Wings this season. Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane has 1,343 points (492 goals, 851 assists) in 1,302 regular-season games during 18 seasons with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Red Wings. He won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 2007-08; the Hart Trophy (MVP) and Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as voted by the NHL Players' Association) in 2015-16, the same season he won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the League in scoring; the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015) and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP (2013). Kane has 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 playoff games and was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players at the League's Centennial celebration in 2017.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Los Angeles Kings

The 29-year-old left wing had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 56 games for the Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames this season including 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 22 games with Los Angeles after he was acquired in a trade on March 7. Signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on July 13, 2022, Kuzmenko has 157 points (72 goals, 85 assists) in 219 regular-season games for the Canucks, Flames, Flyers and Kings and six points (three goals, three assists) in six playoff games.

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers

The 37-year-old left wing had 51 points (23 goals, 28 assists) in 71 games for the Panthers and Boston Bruins this season, including four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 games after he was acquired by Florida in a trade on March 7. Marchand had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 playoff games to help Florida win the Cup. A third-round pick (No. 71) by Boston at the 2006 NHL Draft, Marchand has 980 points (424 goals, 556 assists) in 1,100 regular-season games for the Bruins and Panthers and 158 points (66 goals, 92 assists) in 180 playoff games. He also won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

FLA@EDM, SCF Gm5: Marchand strikes again to make it 3-0 in 3rd

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 28-year-old right wing had a career-high 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games for the Maple Leafs this season and 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 13 playoff games. The No. 4 pick by Toronto in the 2015 NHL Draft, Marner has 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 regular-season games and 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 70 playoff games.

Gustav Nyquist, Minnesota Wild

The 35-year-old right wing had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 79 games for the Wild and Nashville Predators this season including seven points (two goals, five assists) in 22 games with Minnesota after he was acquired in a trade on March 1. He did not have a point in four playoff games. Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round (No. 121) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Nyquist has 531 points (209 goals, 322 assists) in 863 regular-season games for the Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Predators and Wild and 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 83 playoff games.

Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers

The 40-year-old right wing had 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 games for the Oilers this season and 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 22 playoff games. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (No. 28) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry has 935 points (448 goals, 487 assists) in 1,392 regular-season games for the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers and 141 points (64 goals, 77 assists) in 237 playoff games, the third-most playoff games all-time behind Chris Chelios (266) and Nicklas Lidstrom (263). He won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007.

Related Content

Top NHL free agent defensemen: Ekblad, Provorov likely available

Latest News

Top 10 moments from 2025 NHL Draft

Panthers GM focused on Ekblad, Marchand deals ahead of free agency

Park thrilled to go to Oilers as next-to-last selection in 2025 NHL Draft

Horcoff among 2025 NHL Draft picks with League bloodlines

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Kings fan called onstage to make pick at 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Gibson traded to Red Wings by Ducks for Mrazek, 2 draft picks

Schaefer, Spence ignite New York rivalry after 2025 NHL Draft

Blackhawks draft pick West also star high school quarterback

Sharks prospect Wang inspired by NHL games in home country 

Fiddler ready to 'put in the work' after being drafted by Kraken

Bahl signs 6-year, $32.1 million contract with Flames

Hofer signs 2-year, $6.8 million contract with Blues

Schaefer gets call from Lee after being drafted by Islanders

Clifton traded to Penguins by Sabres for Timmins

Spence traded to Senators by Kings for 2 draft picks

Schaefer, Misa join 'NHL Draft Class' podcast