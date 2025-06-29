Top NHL free agent forwards: Marner, Ehlers, Boeser likely available 

Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators

The 37-year-old right wing had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 81 games for the Senators and five points (one goal, four assists) in six playoff games. Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Giroux has 1,116 points (365 goals, 751 assists) in 1,263 games for the Flyers, Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators and 86 points (29 goals, 57 assists) in 101 postseason games.

Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars

The 33-year-old center had 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) in 83 games for the Stars and San Jose Sharks this season, including 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 31 games with Dallas after he was acquired in a trade on Feb. 1. Granlund had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 18 playoff games. Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (No. 9) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Granlund has 610 points (179 goals, 431 assists) in 902 regular-season games for the Wild, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sharks and Stars and 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 77 postseason games.

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

The 36-year-old right wing had 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games for the Red Wings this season. Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane has 1,343 points (492 goals, 851 assists) in 1,302 regular-season games during 18 seasons with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Red Wings. He won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 2007-08; the Hart Trophy (MVP) and Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as voted by the NHL Players' Association) in 2015-16, the same season he won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the League in scoring; the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015) and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP (2013). Kane has 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 playoff games and was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players at the League's Centennial celebration in 2017.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Los Angeles Kings

The 29-year-old left wing had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 56 games for the Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames this season including 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 22 games with Los Angeles after he was acquired in a trade on March 7. Signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on July 13, 2022, Kuzmenko has 157 points (72 goals, 85 assists) in 219 regular-season games for the Canucks, Flames, Flyers and Kings and six points (three goals, three assists) in six playoff games.

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers

The 37-year-old left wing had 51 points (23 goals, 28 assists) in 71 games for the Panthers and Boston Bruins this season, including four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 games after he was acquired by Florida in a trade on March 7. Marchand had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 playoff games to help Florida win the Cup. A third-round pick (No. 71) by Boston at the 2006 NHL Draft, Marchand has 980 points (424 goals, 556 assists) in 1,100 regular-season games for the Bruins and Panthers and 158 points (66 goals, 92 assists) in 180 playoff games. He also won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.