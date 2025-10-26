NHL Status Report: Markstrom to join Devils for road trip

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom (lower body) could return for the Devils during their four-game road trip that begins at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The goalie took part in practice Saturday after missing his fifth straight game Friday, a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks. "He'll be on the trip," coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday. "We see him playing on the trip. When exactly that is, we'll have to see how he got through today and what that looks like." New Jersey has won seven in a row and hosts Colorado on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, ALT, SN). ... Forward Cody Glass, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, is going to miss extended time.

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk was on the ice with the Senators on Saturday for the first time since having surgery on his right thumb Oct. 16. The forward and Ottawa captain is expected to be out 6-8 weeks after he was injured during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Oct. 13 when he was cross-checked by Roman Josi in the first period. He didn't participate in any drills and wore a noncontact jersey before and after the main skate only using only his left hand on the stick. "It just goes to show how much he loves being around the team and around the guys," Senators forward Drake Batherson said. "With an injury like that, usually guys just kind of hang out at home, but it shows he wants to be around the guys and still lead even though he's not playing and that's what he's doing."

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi is week to week because of an upper-body injury, the Predators announced Saturday. The defenseman and Nashville captain played 18:09 in a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, and has five points (one goal, four assists) in eight games this season. The injury is not related to Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, which Josi was diagnosed with late last season. ... Defenseman Nicolas Hague played 21:11 and had an assist in his season debut Saturday, a 5-4 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings. Hague hadn’t played because of an upper-body injury sustained during a preseason game.