NHL Status Report: Luukkonen could make season debut for Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander (undisclosed) left late in the third period of a 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Friday. Toronto coach Craig Berube did not have an update and was uncertain on Nylander’s potential availability Saturday against Buffalo (5 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B). “Maybe (he could play), yeah. We'll see,” Berube said. “Got to see him. I got to see tomorrow.” ... Morgan Rielly did not play Friday because of an undisclosed injury; the defenseman was on the ice for an optional morning skate, and Berube said they will see how Rielly is on Saturday before determining if he'll play in the second half of the home-and-home with Buffalo. Philippe Myers took Rielly's place in the lineup Friday. ... Goalie Joseph Woll is rejoining the team and will resume on-ice activities. He has not played this season after being granted a leave of absence on Sept. 23 for personal reasons.