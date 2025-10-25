Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Luukkonen could make season debut for Sabres
Kerfoot out 8-10 weeks for Mammoth with core muscle injury; Nylander questionable for Maple Leafs
Buffalo Sabres
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could make his season debut for the Sabres against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B). The goalie was recalled from a conditioning assignment in the American Hockey League on Thursday and backed up Alex Lyon in a 5-3 win against the Maple Leafs on Friday. Luukkonen sustained an upper-body injury during his preseason debut Oct. 1 and was sidelined with a separate injury a few days later.
Utah Mammoth
Alex Kerfoot underwent a procedure to repair a core muscle injury and is expected to miss 8-10 weeks. The forward was listed as week to week with a lower-body injury at the start of training camp and has not appeared in a game this season. He had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games last season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander (undisclosed) left late in the third period of a 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Friday. Toronto coach Craig Berube did not have an update and was uncertain on Nylander’s potential availability Saturday against Buffalo (5 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B). “Maybe (he could play), yeah. We'll see,” Berube said. “Got to see him. I got to see tomorrow.” ... Morgan Rielly did not play Friday because of an undisclosed injury; the defenseman was on the ice for an optional morning skate, and Berube said they will see how Rielly is on Saturday before determining if he'll play in the second half of the home-and-home with Buffalo. Philippe Myers took Rielly's place in the lineup Friday. ... Goalie Joseph Woll is rejoining the team and will resume on-ice activities. He has not played this season after being granted a leave of absence on Sept. 23 for personal reasons.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Caleb Jones is expected to miss eight weeks with a lower-body injury. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve, left a 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday with 6:48 remaining in the third after his feet went into the boards while battling forward Brad Marchand for the puck.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane will miss his fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury when the Red Wings host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET). The forward crashed hard into the boards during a 2-1 overtime win against the Lightning on Oct. 17 and has not played since.
Carolina Hurricanes
Forwards William Carrier and Eric Robinson are each expected to be out for "an extended period," coach Rod Brind'Amour said after a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Carrier left the game with a lower-body injury in the first period, and Robinson left after the second period with an upper-body injury. ... Defenseman K'Andre Miller (undisclosed) was a late scratch, with Brind'Amour saying the injury "could be a while." … Shayne Gostisbehere will not play at the Dallas Stars on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+) because of a lower-body injury.
Seattle Kraken
Jared McCann was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a lower-body-injury. The forward will miss his fourth straight game when the Kraken host the Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, SN1, CBC). … Defenseman Brandon Montour returned to the team; he has missed the past four games due to a family matter.
Washington Capitals
Pierre-Luc Dubois did not play for the Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. It was the fifth straight game the center has missed because of a lower-body injury. Dubois was cleared to practice with contact on Thursday for the first time since he was injured against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12 but it is unclear if he will play against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, SN360).
New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstrom (lower body) participated in the morning skate but missed his fifth straight game for the Devils, who defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Friday. "He's been skating a lot and taking live shots for a number of days," coach Sheldon Keefe said of the goalie. "He'll practice [Saturday] and we'll take it from there." ... Forward Cody Glass, who missed a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday with a lower-body injury, is going to miss extended time. "We're not quite sure (of the timetable), but it's not a day-to-day situation," Keefe said. "We're hoping it's no more than a couple of weeks."