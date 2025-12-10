Matthews says appearing in Olympics commercial with actor Hamm was ‘pretty cool’ 

As for the potential of facing Canada again, this time in Italy, Matthews said the 4 Nations whetted the appetites of players and fans alike for what could come in Milan-Cortina.

“I think that, just from last February, giving fans and players the opportunity to see the best-on-best kind of format again, I think that draws a lot of eyes and a lot of anticipation toward this February for the Olympics,” he said. “And everybody takes a lot of pride in where they’re from in their respective countries. So I think it’s a great opportunity for everybody.”

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who will coach Canada, said earlier this week that he saw the spot.

“Jon’s a friend, so now we got to find out what he's (thinking),” Cooper said. “You know, if it brings more eye to the eyes to the TV sets, that's a good thing.”

Cooper was quick to point out that the U.S. and Canada are not scheduled to play each other in the preliminary round and could only meet in once the field is down to eight.

“Here's the thing. How many times is Canada going to play the US? Potentially zero, one at the most,” Cooper said. “So the tournament, for me, is about them as one of these 11 other teams we got to be. And so I think it’s probably easy to put a lot of thought into like data versus US. We may never even play each other.”

The Olympic hockey tournament will run Feb. 11-22.

Canada plays its first game against Czechia on Feb. 12 with the U.S. playing its first game against Latvia the next day.

NHL.com Independent Correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report