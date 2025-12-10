Matthews says appearing in Olympics commercial with actor Hamm was ‘pretty cool’ 

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews wants another crack at Canada.
And given the recent NBC spot he appeared in promoting the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, so do his Team USA teammates.
Consider the response of the Toronto Maple Leafs captain when asked Wednesday what the Canada-U.S. rivalry means to him, especially with the highly anticipated return to NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 just two months away.
“It’s huge,” he summed up simply, breaking into a wide grin.
That’s evident in the spot, which debuted during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs this week and features Team USA players Matthews, Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins.