Quartet of game-tying goals in final 15 seconds highlight historic Tuesday night   

Talk about the late, late show.

History was made in the NHL on Tuesday when four games featured a game-tying goal within the final 15 seconds of the third period.

The most on a single gameday was previously two, last accomplished March 18, 2023. Entering Tuesday, there were four such instances across the entire League this season.

The historic night started rolling in Pittsburgh, where Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke literally beat the buzzer to tie the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-3 with 0.1 seconds left. Sennecke shoveled the puck into the crease, where a sliding Erik Karlsson accidentally gloved it into his own net just before the horn.