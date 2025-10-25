There are 13 games on the NHL schedule Saturday, five of which will be nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Hutson, Canadiens visit Hughes, Canucks
Kucherov 1 point from 1,000; Ovechkin to play 1,500th game
© Brett Holmes/Getty Images / Derek Cain/Getty Images
Hutson-Hughes show in Vancouver
Two award-winning defensemen will go head-to-head when Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens (6-3-0) visit Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks (4-4-0) at Rogers Arena (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, NHLN). Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie last season, is off to a strong start to his second season in the League with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in nine games. Hughes, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman in 2023-24 and was a finalist again last season, has five points (one goal, four assists) in eight games and leads the League in ice time per game (26:39). Montreal is 1-1-0 on its four-game road trip after splitting games against the Calgary Flames (2-1 overtime win) and the Edmonton Oilers (6-5 loss). Vancouver returns home after going 3-2-0 on a five-game road trip.
Kucherov one point from 1,000
Nikita Kucherov can become the second player to get 1,000 points with the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-4-2) when they host the Anaheim Ducks (4-2-1) at Benchmark International Arena (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, KCOP-13). Kucherov is up to 999 points (359 goals, 640 assists) in 808 games with Tampa Bay after getting two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He can join Steven Stamkos, who had 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) in 1,082 games with Tampa Bay, in the 1,000-point club. The Lightning will try to get back on the winning track after losing their past four games (0-2-2). The Ducks are 2-0-1 on their five-game road trip, including wins in their past two. Anaheim rookie forward Beckett Sennecke, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has five points (three goals, two assists) in his first seven NHL games.
Sabres, Maple Leafs complete home-and-home
The Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs head north to complete their home-and-home set at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (5 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B). This is the ninth time Maple Leafs (3-4-1) and Sabres (4-4-0) have played a home-and-home series on consecutive days and the first since Nov. 29 and 30, 2019. Buffalo was the last team to sweep one on Oct. 30 and 31, 1998. Toronto won all three games between the teams last season, but Buffalo picked up a 5-3 win on Friday behind a two-goal performance by Mattias Samuelsson.
Ovechkin's 1,500th game
Alex Ovechkin is expected to become the eighth player to play in 1,500 NHL games with one franchise when the Washington Capitals host the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN360). Ovechkin will join Gordie Howe (Detroit Red Wings), Patrick Marleau (San Jose Sharks), Nicklas Lidstrom (Detroit), Alex Delvecchio (Detroit), Shane Doan (Winnipeg Jets/Phoenix and Arizona Coyotes), Ray Bourque (Boston Bruins) and Steve Yzerman (Detroit) as the only players to play 1,500 games with one franchise. The Capitals captain is also one goal away from becoming the first player to reach 900 in the NHL. He scored No. 899 in a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Ottawa is 2-2-1 in five games without captain Brady Tkachuk, who is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
McDavid eyeing 1,100 points
Connor McDavid can move closer to becoming the second player to get 1,100 with the Edmonton Oilers (4-3-1) when they visit the Seattle Kraken (4-2-2) at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, SN1, CBC). McDavid, who has 1,093 points (362 goals, 731 assists) in 720 games, including 11 (one goal, 10 assists) in eight games this season, would join Wayne Gretzky as the only players with 1,100 points with Edmonton. Gretzky holds the Oilers record with 1,669 points (583 goals, 1086 assists) in 696 games. Edmonton will look to win three in a row for the first time this season, following victories against Ottawa (3-2 in overtime) and Montreal (6-5). Seattle returns home after going 2-2-2 on a six-game road trip.
The schedule
New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers (12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP, SN)
Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins (3 p.m. ET: NHLN, NESN, ALT)
Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, KCOP-13)
Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs (5 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B)
Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS)
Utah Mammoth at Minnesota Wild (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Utah16)
St. Lois Blues at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT)
Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN360)
Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, NHLN)
Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO)
Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+)
Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, SN1, CBC)