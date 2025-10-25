NHL On Tap: Hutson, Canadiens visit Hughes, Canucks

Kucherov one point from 1,000

Nikita Kucherov can become the second player to get 1,000 points with the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-4-2) when they host the Anaheim Ducks (4-2-1) at Benchmark International Arena (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, KCOP-13). Kucherov is up to 999 points (359 goals, 640 assists) in 808 games with Tampa Bay after getting two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He can join Steven Stamkos, who had 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) in 1,082 games with Tampa Bay, in the 1,000-point club. The Lightning will try to get back on the winning track after losing their past four games (0-2-2). The Ducks are 2-0-1 on their five-game road trip, including wins in their past two. Anaheim rookie forward Beckett Sennecke, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has five points (three goals, two assists) in his first seven NHL games.