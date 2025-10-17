NHL Status Report: Raymond out again for Red Wings against Lightning

Matthews skates on own, expected to play for Maple Leafs against Kraken on Saturday; Samuelsson could return to Sabres lineup

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond will not play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS), the second straight game the forward will miss because of an upper-body injury sustained on a hit during the second period of a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Coach Todd McLellan said Raymond is day to day.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews skated on his own prior to practice Friday and the center is expected to be in the lineup against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN). ... Steven Lorentz was a full participant at practice and likely will play Saturday. The forward was a healthy scratch for a 2-1 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Thursday after missing the previous two games because of an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Samuelsson could play against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE) after the defensemen missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury. ... Justin Danforth is expected to be out more than a month because of a "significant" lower-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff said Friday. The forward left an 8-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday because of injury.

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois won't play against the Minnesota Wild on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT), missing a second straight game because of a lower-body injury. The forward did take part in the morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey. Coach Spencer Carbery said it "would be a bit of a stretch" for Dubois to play against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, saying sometime next week was more likely for him to return. Forward Ethen Frank was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

New York Islanders

Alexander Romanov's availability for against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSG) will be a game-time decision after the defenseman had a maintenance day and missed practice Friday.

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar did not play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. The center had an assist in 19:39 of ice time in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday but did not practice Tuesday. He had not missed a game because of injury in the past four seasons. ... Darcy Kuemper also did not play and the goalie may not be available for a road trip, which begins at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Pheonix Copley, who was acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday for future considerations, backed up Anton Forsberg on Thursday. The Kings play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO).

Seattle Kraken

Frederick Gaudreau was placed on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury. The forward did not return to the Kraken's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday after taking a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven in the final minute of the second period. Seattle recalled forward John Hayden from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League.

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen, who has missed the first four games of the season because of a lower-body injury, could make his season debut against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS). The forward practiced Friday at right wing on a line with left wing Paul Cotter and center Luke Glendening.

