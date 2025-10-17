NHL Status Report: Raymond out again for Red Wings against Lightning

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond will not play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS), the second straight game the forward will miss because of an upper-body injury sustained on a hit during the second period of a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Coach Todd McLellan said Raymond is day to day.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews skated on his own prior to practice Friday and the center is expected to be in the lineup against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN). ... Steven Lorentz was a full participant at practice and likely will play Saturday. The forward was a healthy scratch for a 2-1 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Thursday after missing the previous two games because of an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Samuelsson could play against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE) after the defensemen missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury. ... Justin Danforth is expected to be out more than a month because of a "significant" lower-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff said Friday. The forward left an 8-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday because of injury.

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois won't play against the Minnesota Wild on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT), missing a second straight game because of a lower-body injury. The forward did take part in the morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey. Coach Spencer Carbery said it "would be a bit of a stretch" for Dubois to play against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, saying sometime next week was more likely for him to return. Forward Ethen Frank was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League.