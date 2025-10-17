Atkinson takes final lap before Blue Jackets game

Forward signed 1-day contract to retire with team

COL@CBJ: Atkinson takes a final lap, retires as a Blue Jacket

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Cam Atkinson took his final bow in Columbus.

Before the Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, the veteran forward skated one final lap around Nationwide Arena.

Atkinson high-fived his Blue Jackets teammates before he hit the ice sporting his familiar No. 13 Columbus jersey and received a loud ovation from fans in the stands. He blew kisses to the crowd and pumped his fists in the air as he skated around.

Earlier in the day, Atkinson signed a one-day contract to retire with Columbus, who drafted him in the sixth round (157th pick) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

The forward played 10 of his 13 NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets from 2011-21. He ranks second in goals (213) and points (402) in Blue Jackets history.

Atkinson also played two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2021-24 and one with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2024-25.

During his retirement press conference, the Blue Jackets star acknowledged what it meant to be the first person to put on the No. 13 jersey since the late Johnny Gaudreau.

“It is obviously not lost on me that I will be the first player since Johnny Hockey and maybe the last to wear No. 13 for the Blue Jackets on the ice,” Atkinson said in a video posted by the team. “Johnny and I were really good friends, as well as Meredith and their kids, and I’ll be thinking about him and his family as I take my final lap tonight.”

Before his lap, Atkinson shared his love for Blue Jackets fans with a special video message posted to social media by the team.

The forward’s wife, Natalie, and three kids, Declan, Caden and Fallon, fired the cannon before puck drop.

For Atkinson, he couldn’t wait to share the moment with his family.

“I’m very grateful and thankful that they’re (Blue Jackets) allowing me to have this night for myself and my family, that I think my family are the ones that deserve it the most,” Atkinson said during his press conference.

“They put up with me through a lot and they deserve this more than I do. It’s truly humbling and I cannot wait to get off the ice so I can have maybe a cocktail or two.”

Related Content

Atkinson retiring from NHL after 13 seasons, will sign 1-day contract with Blue Jackets

Short Shifts

Bettman talks new season on ‘Good Morning America’

Lions wide receiver St. Brown attends 1st Red Wings game

Palm Beach Symphony performs epic rendition of Panthers goal song

Ducks hand out Wild Wing mask as fan giveaway

Anaheim celebrates Navy veteran as 21st Duck during home opener

Canadiens remember Dryden with special pregame ceremony 

Flyers to honor player of the game with Parent mask 

Smith, Celebrini post hilarious video as 'Dumb and Dumber' characters

Canadiens show Hutson love after signing new contract

Judge, Rizzo take in Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

Schaefer roasts his father after scoring 1st NHL goal with Islanders

Senators forward Cousins welcomed back by Panthers fans

Sullivan receives warms welcome from Pittsburgh crowd in return

Avalanche dress like Burns before defenseman’s 1,500th NHL game

Greatest Save Candidate: Flames goalie Wolf dives, gets help from teammates

MLB’s Naylor rocks Kraken jersey during Mariners' postgame celebration

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 10

Penguins celebrate Crosby, Malkin, Letang’s 20th season together