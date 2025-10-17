Atkinson takes final lap before Blue Jackets game

Earlier in the day, Atkinson signed a one-day contract to retire with Columbus, who drafted him in the sixth round (157th pick) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

The forward played 10 of his 13 NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets from 2011-21. He ranks second in goals (213) and points (402) in Blue Jackets history.

Atkinson also played two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2021-24 and one with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2024-25.

During his retirement press conference, the Blue Jackets star acknowledged what it meant to be the first person to put on the No. 13 jersey since the late Johnny Gaudreau.

“It is obviously not lost on me that I will be the first player since Johnny Hockey and maybe the last to wear No. 13 for the Blue Jackets on the ice,” Atkinson said in a video posted by the team. “Johnny and I were really good friends, as well as Meredith and their kids, and I’ll be thinking about him and his family as I take my final lap tonight.”

Before his lap, Atkinson shared his love for Blue Jackets fans with a special video message posted to social media by the team.