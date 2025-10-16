'Miracle on Ice' members honor late teammate Pavelich at gala fundraiser

NEW YORK -- There wasn't any place John Harrington was going to be Wednesday other than The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, almost 1,500 miles from his home in Minnesota.

Mark Pavelich, his late teammate from the United States men's hockey team at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, needed him at the "Do You Still Believe in Miracles?" gala.

The event, which featured eight members of the "Miracle on Ice" team, was held to raise money and awareness for The Ranch: Teammates for Life, a nonprofit supporting athletes, military veterans and first responders who suffer from various issues associated with traumatic brain injury.

The Ranch, located in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, was founded to honor Pavelich, an Olympian and NHL forward who died by suicide on March 4, 2021, at the age 63.

The gala website describes The Ranch as something that was "started as a dream of hockey teammates who shared a love for the game -- and faced the same silent struggles. Mark Pavelich, member of the 1980 Olympic 'Miracle on Ice' team, and the New York Rangers helped inspire the dream to become a reality with the help of fellow former NHL alumni Clint Malarchuk, Barry Beck, TJ Gorence and others."

So, there was no question, Harrington would do anything for his former teammate and roommate at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

"He was certainly my best friend, and it will be something I will always treasure that I got to play with Mark and call him a friend," Harrington said.

Same for his other Olympic linemate, William "Buzz" Schneider.

"Special guy, special player. I loved playing with the guy," Scheider said.

The three players had innate chemistry. Coach Herb Brooks was famous for putting his forward lines in a blender at a moment's notice, but he rarely messed with that line, which came to be known as "The Coneheads," named after the "Saturday Night Live" characters.

They got each other on a deeper level.

"Pavelich used to tell me, 'Buzz, just get in front of the net and I will put it on your stick.' So, I did that," Schneider said. "Now, it's my turn to give a pass to him."

The surviving Coneheads had plenty of company for an unbelievable night of fundraising. The hope, according to organizers, was to raise $500,000. As of Thursday afternoon, the total was more than $850,000 and counting.

"I think an event like this creates an awareness that desperately needs to be talked about," said Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 United States team. "This is a great tribute to Mark."

Eruzione and his teammates, all unknown college kids at the time, cemented their legends when they staged the miracle, defeating the seemingly invincible Soviet Union 4-3 at Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York, on Feb. 22, 1980. It is considered by most the greatest upset in sports history.

Two days later, the U.S. defeated Finland 4-2 to win an improbable gold medal.

Other hockey royalty attended the event, including Hockey Hall of Fame member Pat LaFontaine, Sam Rosen, the former play-by-play voice of the New York Rangers, Mike Richter, the goalie who helped the Rangers win the Stanley Cup in 1994, Neil Smith, general manager of that iconic team, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

"The cause is important, and we are celebrating a great moment in sports, not just in hockey, Bettman said. "It's a testament to The Ranch and everyone associated with it and to the respect everyone in our game has for our history, and it's just great to see."

The Ranch opened in July 2023, thanks to Beck, Malarchuk and Gorence. It offers long-term housing, therapy and wellness programs, peer support, mental health outreach, and advocacy programs throughout the United States.

Ronn Tomassoni is on the board of directors for The Ranch. He was blown away by the support he witnessed Wednesday from friends and teammates throughout Pavelich's career, which included 341 regular-season games for the Rangers, 12 with the Minnesota North Stars and two with the San Jose Sharks from 1981 to 1991.

Tomassoni met Pavelich when each was involved as squirts in the hockey program in Eveleth, Minnesota. They were friends since.

"This was Mark's dream," Tomassoni said. "The Ranch was so important to him. He believed in it and wanted to see it happen. And, now it is, and this is another big step in the process."

Rosen called the first several seasons of Pavelich's NHL career and remembers him as soft-spoken and reserved. There was little hint of the issues that would become evident in his post-playing career.

"He kept to himself a lot, quiet, but a big-hearted person, a player who you might look at and say he overachieved," said Rosen, who emceed the fundraiser. "In his five years with the Rangers, his first three years, he was one of the top stars on the team, but a person who went through a lot after his career ended, and sometimes we don't know about that, and this is what we're finding out, and this is what this event is all about, to promote awareness, but also to let people know if they're going through something, there are people out there ready to help.

"There's a place ready to help. And that's what The Ranch is all about."

To a man, each member of the 1980 team said Pavelich, in life, would want nothing to do with this event. He was too shy, too reluctant be in the spotlight.

"'Pav' was awesome," teammate Rob McClanahan said. "He was underrated as a player. He was by far a better teammate than he was a player, and he was a better friend than he was a teammate."

They were happy to be on hand for him and for The Ranch, which they hope becomes part of his legacy.

"Special guy," Schneider said. "Hope he is resting well."

NHL.com editor in chief Bill Price contributed to this report