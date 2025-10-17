Rangers offense stalls again in OT loss to Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- The New York Rangers finally scored a goal on Thursday, their first in 170 minutes, 39 seconds.

That was the good news.

It was their only goal.

That was the bad news.

So it is with these talented, yet frustrated, Rangers just six games into the 2025-26 season.

So many chances.

Again.

Very little to show from them.

Again.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

“The key for us right now is that they don’t get discouraged,” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said after New York’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Easier said than done.

Through six games the Rangers (2-3-1) have scored only 11 goals, and 10 of those came in their two victories. They’ve scored just one in their other four games, including the dubious distinction of being the first team to have been shut out in their first three home games of a season.

But it hasn’t come from a lack of trying.

In those three shutout losses, New York has peppered opposing goalies Arturs Silovs of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals and Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers with a combined 90 shots, many of the grade A variety. None went in.

And for much of Thursday night, it appeared as if history would repeat itself.