NHL Status Report: Norris could be out 8 weeks for Sabres

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris is receiving a second opinion on his upper-body injury but could miss eight weeks for the Sabres. "That is probably pretty close (to the timeline)," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said prior to their game against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The forward was injured in a season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 9. … Zach Benson is expected to rejoin the team at practice on Tuesday. The forward has not played this season after taking a puck to the face in practice on Oct. 8 that caused him to be hospitalized. … Mattias Samuelsson did not play against the Avalanche on Monday because of an undisclosed injury.

Utah Mammoth

Sean Durzi is expected to be out four weeks because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was hit by Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault in overtime of a 3-2 win on Saturday and did not return. Durzi had an assist in the game.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood has been placed on a conditioning loan to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. The goalie hasn't played this season because of a lower-body injury. … Samuel Girard is week to week because of an upper-body injury, the Avalanche announced Saturday. The defenseman played 18:47 in Colorado's 2-1 win against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. "He'll miss some time," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said before a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars.

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov will miss the Panthers' five-game road trip, which starts at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, TVAS), because of an upper-body injury sustained against the Flyers when the teams played at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday. Coach Paul Maurice said the defenseman is scheduled to see a doctor Monday to determine the severity of the injury and how long he could be out. Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday, but will not play.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. The defenseman missed the final 3:26 and all of overtime of a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and it is unclear if he will travel for a six-game road trip that begins at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). ... Pyotr Kochetkov will not travel to begin the trip. The goalie has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said backup goalie Brandon Bussi would likely get at least one start during the trip.

New York Rangers

Carson Soucy will be out at least one week because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was injured early in the second period of the Rangers' 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Soucy was placed on injured reserve Sunday, and defenseman Connor Mackey was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League but did not play in New York's 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday. … Vincent Trocheck (upper body) is week to week.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang (lower body) is day to day, the Penguins announced Sunday. The defenseman did not play after his first shift in the opening minute of the third period against the Rangers on Saturday but will travel with the team for its three-game road trip that begins at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, SN-PIT). Letang does not have a point and is plus-3 in three games this season.

New Jersey Devils

Evgenii Dadonov fractured his hand and was placed on injured reserve Sunday. Ondrej Palat took the forward's spot on the top line with center Jack Hughes and right wing Jesper Bratt in a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Devils recalled forward Brian Halonen from Utica of the AHL for the conclusion of their three-game road trip at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN) and the forward will be in the lineup.

Winnipeg Jets

Haydn Fleury did not practice Sunday and is day to day; the defenseman blocked a shot late in the second period of Winnipeg’s 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and did not return. "He's pretty sore," Jets coach Scott Arniel said after the game. "It caught him on the side of the knee cap. He'll wake up [Sunday] and we'll see how he is." The Jets recalled defenseman Kale Clague from Manitoba of the AHL ahead of their game at the New York Islanders on Monday (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3); forward Brad Lambert was loaned to Manitoba.

