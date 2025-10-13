NHL Status Report: Norris could be out 8 weeks for Sabres

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris is receiving a second opinion on his upper-body injury but could miss eight weeks for the Sabres. "That is probably pretty close (to the timeline)," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said prior to their game against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The forward was injured in a season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 9. … Zach Benson is expected to rejoin the team at practice on Tuesday. The forward has not played this season after taking a puck to the face in practice on Oct. 8 that caused him to be hospitalized. … Mattias Samuelsson did not play against the Avalanche on Monday because of an undisclosed injury.

Utah Mammoth

Sean Durzi is expected to be out four weeks because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was hit by Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault in overtime of a 3-2 win on Saturday and did not return. Durzi had an assist in the game.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood has been placed on a conditioning loan to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. The goalie hasn't played this season because of a lower-body injury. … Samuel Girard is week to week because of an upper-body injury, the Avalanche announced Saturday. The defenseman played 18:47 in Colorado's 2-1 win against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. "He'll miss some time," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said before a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars.