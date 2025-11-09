NHL Status Report: Chatfield out indefinitely for Hurricanes

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev skated on his own prior to the Maple Leafs' optional morning skate Saturday, but there is no timeline for the defenseman's return. It was the first time Tanev skated since being taken from the ice on a stretcher in the third period of a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 1. He remained in a Philadelphia hospital overnight before being discharged the following day. "Just progressing in the right direction, I'd say, more than anything," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "First time on the ice. Just by himself." Tanev, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 1, will miss his fourth straight game when the Maple Leafs host the Hurricanes on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO).