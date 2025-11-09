Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Chatfield out indefinitely for Hurricanes
Daccord being evaluated by Kraken for upper-body injury; Foegele to return for Kings
Carolina Hurricanes
Jalen Chatfield was placed on injured reserve by the Hurricanes on Saturday and is out indefinitely because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman left in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday after a hit to the head by Tyler Pitlick. "Obviously, he got a hit to the head and [the training staff] always takes precaution on that," coach Rod Brind'Amour said Saturday before a 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres. … Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere skated in a regular jersey at the morning skate but missed his fifth straight game; he is questionable to play at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO). Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Seattle Kraken
Joey Daccord is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and did not travel with the Kraken for their 4-3 overtime win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The goalie allowed five goals on 20 shots before he was pulled in the third period of a 6-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Daccord is 6-2-3 with a 2.83 GAA and .900 save percentage in 11 games. Matt Murray could start in goal at the Dallas Stars on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, SNP) after Philipp Grubauer played Saturday.
Los Angeles Kings
Warren Foegele will return from an upper-body injury for the Kings when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS). The forward, who missed five games, will likely play on the fourth line with Alex Turcotte and Corey Perry.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chris Tanev skated on his own prior to the Maple Leafs' optional morning skate Saturday, but there is no timeline for the defenseman's return. It was the first time Tanev skated since being taken from the ice on a stretcher in the third period of a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 1. He remained in a Philadelphia hospital overnight before being discharged the following day. "Just progressing in the right direction, I'd say, more than anything," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "First time on the ice. Just by himself." Tanev, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 1, will miss his fourth straight game when the Maple Leafs host the Hurricanes on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO).
Florida Panthers
Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) will have surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss three months, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said before their 3-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. The forward was injured during a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 25. He has three assists in 10 games this season.
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman could make his season debut this week, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday. The forward has not played since dislocating his wrist during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars on May 27 last season. Edmonton hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH). "Whether he gets back in on Monday or later on, on that (seven-game) road trip … we expect him back within one week," Knoblauch said. Hyman, who had 44 points (27 goals, 17 assists) in 73 regular-season games last season, has been practicing with the Oilers since Oct. 22. … Knoblauch also said Mattias Janmark is expected to return "within the next couple of days." The forward has yet to play this season because of an undisclosed injury.
New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton will be out at least a week for the Devils because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman was injured in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. "Minor injury, it will be probably a minimum of a week for him, and then from that point it will just be a matter of how he's feeling in terms of when he will come back," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said prior to their 2-1 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.