NHL On Tap: Ducks host Jets seeking 7th straight win

Bedard in thick of scoring race with Blackhawks; Avalanche look to extend point streak

Ducks for On Tap 11925

© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Taking flight

The Anaheim Ducks (10-3-1) are one of the hottest teams in the League and can extend their winning streak to seven when they host the Winnipeg Jets (9-5-0) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN3). Anaheim is playing the second of a back-to-back after a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday; Carlsson had two goals and an assist, extending his point streak to nine (17 points; six goals, 11 assists). The Ducks, who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games, are first in the Pacific Division and look to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Reach for the top

Connor Bedard is making a strong case to represent Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026; the 20-year-old center has an opportunity to grab the lead in the NHL scoring race when the Chicago Blackhawks (7-5-3) face the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-0) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN). Bedard has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 15 games, just two points behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (12 goals, 12 assists) and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (10 goals, 14 assists), and one back of Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (eight goals, 15 assists). Bedard has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak. He had a goal and three assists in a 4-0 win at the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Rolling along

The Colorado Avalanche (9-1-5) visit the Vancouver Canucks (8-8-0) at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT) after an impressive 9-1 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Colorado has points in 14 of 15 games this season and is 4-0-2 in it past six. MacKinnon had two goals and two assists Saturday and is tied with Celebrini for the NHL scoring lead. Cale Makar scored twice and leads all defensemen with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 15 games.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Storm watch

The Carolina Hurricanes (10-4-0) can extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-6-1) at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO). Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho is leading the way for them offensively with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 14 games. He has four points (one goal, three assists) during a three-game point streak.

Ageless Penguin

Sidney Crosby is winning the battle against Father Time and off to an excellent start for the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-3), who host the Los Angeles Kings (6-5-4) at PPG Paints Arena (2 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS). The 38-year-old center and Penguins captain has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 16 games. Crosby has 1,707 points (636 goals, 1,071 assists) in 1,368 games and is 16 points behind Mario Lemieux for the Penguins’ all-time scoring lead. Lemieux had 1,723 points (690 goals, 1,033 assists) in 915 games.

The schedule

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN)

Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins (2 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS)

Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO)

Utah Mammoth at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, Utah16)

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars (7 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, SNP)

Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, SNW)

Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT)

Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN3)

Related Content

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Penguins, Predators set for Global Series in Sweden

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Chatfield out indefinitely for Hurricanes

Botterill's leadership, poise made her fit for Hockey Hall of Fame, Small says

Reaugh calls winning Foster Hewitt Award ‘bizarre’

Botterill's superstar skill, 'kindhearted' nature led her to Hall of Fame

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

Woll begins AHL conditioning stint before Maple Leafs return

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Boeser breaks tie in 3rd period, Canucks defeat Blue Jackets

MacKinnon has 4 points, Avalanche score 9 to cruise past Oilers

Ducks recover, defeat Golden Knights in OT for 6th straight win

Celebrini scores for 3rd straight game, Sharks edge Panthers

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hagel stays hot, helps Lightning edge Capitals for 7th win in past 8 games

Sorokin makes 33 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers

Geekie has 2 points, Bruins top Maple Leafs for 6th straight win

Hurricanes score 6, hold off 3rd-period rally from Sabres

Canadiens score 5 in row, surge past Mammoth