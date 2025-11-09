NHL On Tap: Ducks host Jets seeking 7th straight win

There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Taking flight

The Anaheim Ducks (10-3-1) are one of the hottest teams in the League and can extend their winning streak to seven when they host the Winnipeg Jets (9-5-0) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN3). Anaheim is playing the second of a back-to-back after a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday; Carlsson had two goals and an assist, extending his point streak to nine (17 points; six goals, 11 assists). The Ducks, who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games, are first in the Pacific Division and look to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Reach for the top

Connor Bedard is making a strong case to represent Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026; the 20-year-old center has an opportunity to grab the lead in the NHL scoring race when the Chicago Blackhawks (7-5-3) face the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-0) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN). Bedard has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 15 games, just two points behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (12 goals, 12 assists) and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (10 goals, 14 assists), and one back of Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (eight goals, 15 assists). Bedard has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak. He had a goal and three assists in a 4-0 win at the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Rolling along

The Colorado Avalanche (9-1-5) visit the Vancouver Canucks (8-8-0) at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT) after an impressive 9-1 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Colorado has points in 14 of 15 games this season and is 4-0-2 in it past six. MacKinnon had two goals and two assists Saturday and is tied with Celebrini for the NHL scoring lead. Cale Makar scored twice and leads all defensemen with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 15 games.