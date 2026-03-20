NHL Status Report: Armia to return for Kings against Sabres

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov is day to day and will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury when the Wild host the Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+). The forward missed a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday after having taken part in the morning skate. Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 80 points (38 goals, 42 assists) in 69 games this season. Forward Joel Eriksson Ek, who also is day to day, will miss his third consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.