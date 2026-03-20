Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Armia to return for Kings against Sabres
Girard could play for Penguins against Jets; Toffoli sidelined for Sharks
© Ric Tapia/Getty Images
Los Angeles Kings
Joel Armia will return against the Buffalo Sabres at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B) after missing 10 games with a back injury. The forward aggravated his back during an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 28, after initially being injured playing for Team Finland in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Armia has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 53 games for Los Angeles this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Samuel Girard could return against the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, TSN3) after missing five games with an upper-body injury. The defenseman, acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 24, skated on a pair with Kris Letang during Pittsburgh's practice Friday. Girard has no points in seven games with the Penguins since the trade, and had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 40 games with the Avalanche.
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San Jose Sharks
Tyler Toffoli is still being evaluated for a lower-body injury and will not play when the Sharks host the Philadelphia Flyers at SAP Center on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA). The forward left during the first period of a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday; San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said he likely will give an update Saturday. Toffoli has 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 67 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov is day to day and will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury when the Wild host the Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+). The forward missed a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday after having taken part in the morning skate. Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 80 points (38 goals, 42 assists) in 69 games this season. Forward Joel Eriksson Ek, who also is day to day, will miss his third consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.