Celebrini sends special message to young fan after themed birthday party

One young San Jose Sharks fan knew how to Celebrini good times.

A toddler named Carson had a Macklin Celebrini-themed birthday party to celebrate turning 4 years old last month, which caught the attention of the Sharks forward.

The young fan's parents shared pictures of the party which included Carson standing in front of a decorated wall that featured a cutout of Celebrini, Sharks balloons and had, “He shoots, he’s four,” written on it.

Carson put on his hockey gear and shot at a mini net in a mini rink set up in the backyard.