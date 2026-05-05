Demidov, Schaefer, Sennecke named Calder Trophy finalists

Demidov led all rookies with 43 assists and 62 points and was sixth with 19 goals playing in all 82 games for the Montreal Canadiens this season. The 20-year-old forward was first among first-year players with 20 power-play points and second with seven goals. Demidov had four game-winning goals and averaged 15:30 of ice time per game.

The No. 5 pick by Montreal in the 2024 NHL Draft, Demidov helped the Canadiens finish third in the Atlantic Division with a 48-24-10 record and 106 points, their most wins and points since the 2014-15 season. He would be the second straight Canadiens player to win the award after defenseman Lane Hutson last season, and the ninth overall.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, had an assist in his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9 to become the youngest defenseman with a point in his debut. The 18-year-old led all rookies in time on ice per game (24:41), tied for the lead in goals (23) and was third in points (59) playing in all 82 games. Among rookie defensemen, he ranked first in each category plus power-play goals (eight), power-play points (18), overtime goals (two), game-winning goals (four), shots on goal (222) and was second in plus-minus rating (plus-13).

He set the NHL record for points by an 18-year-old defenseman, tied the single-season NHL record for most goals by a rookie defenseman and became the first defenseman in more than 90 years to lead rookies in goals (tied or outright).

Schaefer would be the first Islanders player to win the award since center Mathew Barzal in 2017-18 and sixth overall.

Sennecke tied for the rookie lead in goals (23) and was second in assists (37) and points (60) playing in all 82 games for the Anaheim Ducks this season. The 20-year-old forward also had 13 power-play points, took the most shots on goal among forwards (197) and averaged 17:27 of ice time per game.

The No. 3 pick by Anaheim in the 2024 draft, Sennecke helped Anaheim to a 43-33-6 record and its first Stanley Cup Playoffs berth since the 2017-18 season. Sennecke would be the first Ducks player to win the award.