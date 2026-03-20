Johansen retires, to be honored by Predators

Ryan Johansen felt the perfect way to close the book on his illustrious NHL playing career was to have his infant son on hand for the occasion.

As such, 4-month-old Grayson will be with dad at Bridgestone Arena for Johansen’s retirement appreciation night when the Nashville Predators host the Montreal Canadiens on March 28.

Johansen, who is sixth all time in points in Predators history, announced on Thursday he is retiring from the NHL after a 14-season career.

“I wanted my boy to be there and to have that moment,” Johansen told the Preds Official Postcast on Thursday when asked about the upcoming ceremony paying tribute to end of his 905-game NHL career.

“I always loved interacting with guy’s kids over my career, and seeing them in the locker room and all those things. And I was always a little jealous that I wasn’t able to have that in my playing career. So, I’m like, the next best thing would be to have a moment with my baby boy and be at Bridgestone together, and have some cool pictures and memories with his dad.”

A dad who had 578 points (202 goals, 376 assists) for the Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche in a career that lasted from 2011-2024.

That the 33-year-old plans to hang up the blades should not come as a surprise, given that he hasn’t played an NHL game since suiting up for the Avalanche against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 4, 2024. He was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers two days later but never played a game for that franchise because of a hip injury.

He said the trade on June 24, 2023, to Colorado by Nashville after seven-plus seasons with the Predators helped define what his long-term plans would be.