Landeskog skates, could return to Avalanche on current 4-game road trip

CHICAGO -- Gabriel Landeskog skated with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, and the forward is expected to play on the team's current four-game road trip.

Landeskog, who has been out week to week with a lower-body injury since March 6, and fellow injured forwards Artturi Lehkonen, Ross Colton (each upper body) and Logan O'Connor (offseason hip surgery) were all on the ice prior to the Avalanche playing the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, KTVD, ALT).

"(Landeskog) seems to be doing really well," Bednar said. "Connor seems to be doing really well. They're all making progress, but we'll just check in with the medical staff and the player, make a plan for the day and then see what the next day looks like.

"We could hear at any moment that they're ready to go, it just won't be tonight."

Landeskog, the 33-year-old Colorado captain, last played on March 6 when he had an assist in 22:54 of a 5-4 shootout win against the Dallas Stars. He has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 47 games this season and seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games since returning to the Avalanche from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Landeskog missed three full regular seasons from 2022-25 because of problems with his right knee and had multiple surgeries including a cartilage transplant May 10, 2023. He was sidelined for 1,032 days between winning the Stanley Cup in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on June 26, 2022 and and Game 3 of the 2025 Western Conference First Round on April 23, 2025.

On Jan. 4, he sustained an upper-body injury but recovered in time to play at the Olympics, where he had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for Team Sweden, which lost to the U.S. in the quarterfinals.