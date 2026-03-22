Goalie coaches have transformed role, position over past 30 years

And then, in 1984, the Montreal Canadiens hired Francois Allaire.

It was a hiring that would eventually change the way both the position, and the coaching of the position, was thought about. No longer would goalie coaches just "give the goalies somebody to talk to," as Mitch Korn put the job description of his predecessor when he was hired by the Buffalo Sabres in 1990.

They would teach. They would strategize. They would offer what every other player on the team already had: a guide.

But because there was no precedent, so many of those early goalie coaches learned on the job, manifesting a profession that hadn't exactly existed before. They hadn't had goalie coaches. They hadn't been goalie coaches.

"When I came out after playing, I thought, oh man, I'll just become a goalie coach and it'll be no problem," said Bill Ranford, the director of goaltending for the Los Angeles Kings, who served as the team's goalie coach for 17 seasons before moving to his current position, and who was 13 years into his own NHL career before he got a full-time coach. "I really had a lot to learn. It was a real trial by error. There was no handbook given to me when I joined the Kings."

There were moments, for Ranford, when it started to click: when he rebuilt Ben Scrivens, a goalie unlike any he had ever worked with, stripping down parts of his game and starting from scratch; when he took Darcy Kuemper from a player who was "a little bit down and out and broken" mentally, not sure where his career was going back in 2017-18, helping him become the goalie who would lift the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche.

"That's when I kind of started to realize I'm starting to figure the position out," Ranford said.

He wasn't the only one. Across the NHL, goalie coaches became standard, then mandatory, then simply one man in a larger department dedicated to the position. When the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2017-18, it was in Korn's first season as the full-time director of goaltending after still only being with the team about 18-20 days a month the season before.

Other teams paid attention.

Goalie coaches, once isolated and shunted to the side, became part of the team. Part of everything. Every day, providing input not just for goalies, but also scouting and consulting, skating extra players, giving pre-scout input on how to attack the opponent's goalie.

"In 25 years, it's unbelievable how much that's come around," said Daccord, the father of Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord. "When I was the goalie coach for the Boston Bruins (in 2000), it was a one-man show. I was the entire goalie department. When I was the director in Arizona (in 2020-21), I was the goaltending director, I had a goalie coach in the NHL, I had a goalie coach in the AHL, I had a goalie coach in the East Coast League. I had a North American goalie scout and I had a European goalie scout.

"Totally, totally different."

* * * *

When Korn breaks down the job he has done for the past three and a half decades, he comes up with three categories: the physical skills, the mental skills, and the emotional skills.

"And as a goalie coach, we have absolutely the most impact on the physical skills," he said, noting the need for goalie coaches to have a strong teaching background. "We can correct the foot, the smallest little thing, most of our work is physical. The difference between goalie No. 1 and goalie No. 64 physically in the NHL is miniscule. One's a little bigger, one's a little smaller, one catches a little better, one's a little faster, one's better on breakaways."

But those smallest of differences can alter everything.

The change in physical skills since the advent of modern goalie coaches has been tremendous, turning players who were little more than puck stoppers into fonts of information about positioning and angles, mechanics and technique.

It has all been revolutionized, analyzed down to the smallest detail.

"I think our goalies are tremendously well trained, to the point where it's almost gone to the other end of the spectrum or the pendulum, where there is so much instruction and now we actually spend more time balancing that off with what I call skill application and skill aptitude," Daccord said.

It has turned a position once focused purely on instinct, on reaction, into one of science and training.

It's been necessary as skaters have become ever more advanced, ever smarter, ever better with the advent of skills coaches. It's been necessary as goalies have gotten away from skate saves and two-pad slides, as equipment became standardized and goalies could no longer drop and block, could no longer rely on just getting hit by pucks.

Teaching more became more crucial.

"Goalies used to be able to read stick blades like computers read thumb drives," Korn said. "And now (skaters) are so deceptive: They show you glove, they shoot five hole. They show you pass, they make a shot. They show you shot, they make a pass.

"And then you talk about how fragile it is. The difference between a goalie who's a Vezina finalist, say he's got a 2.20 goals-against average, and a goalie who's a finalist to go to the minors who has a 3.20 goals-against average is one save a game. It's one save a game."

And that's one save in a game that can be, at times, completely random, full of events completely out of the hands of the goalie, from penalties taken to bounces off skates.

It's why Essensa has tried to get his goalies away from the push-stop, why he has advocated foot speed and fluidity even as goalies have ballooned in height over the years, reaching back to Newton's Laws of Motion, wherein an object in motion will stay in motion, unless a force is applied.

But then all those lessons need to be put into action, the aptitude or problem-solving piece of Daccord's puzzle.

"If you look at the old goalies from 20, 30 years ago, their aptitude was very high," said Daccord, who starts with five pillars of goalie instruction: skating, net coverage, reading the play, understanding what's going to happen, and actually making the save. "Technically, system-wise, the structure was nowhere close to what it is today. So our goalies are way high on the skill acquisition side, because they do that at a really young age, but their aptitude is where now we're missing a little bit."

That is crucial: Goalie coaching has been altered dramatically from the early ages on up. It's why USA Hockey has instituted "Goaltending Coach Education Courses," a way of standardizing coaching, of better supporting young goalies in practices and games.

It's also about finding the best way for those messages to land. It's about the difference between development coaching and performance coaching, the difference between building up a goalie's game and building up a goalie's mind.

"You have your visual learners, you have auditory learners, so you have to figure that part out," Ranford said. "Early on when I had Peter Budaj, I'd be talking to him about things and he'd just say, 'yes, yes, yes,' and it wasn't until actually doing a video session with him that the lightbulb came on for him, and that's when I realized that he's more of a visual learner."

Can a coach be hard on a goalie? Does he have to tread softly? Can he push him, two periods into a game, into shutting down the opposing offense, or will that result immediately in multiple goals allowed?

"There's so many variables that go into a shot," Daccord said. "And it's figuring them out. You've got to be in a great mindset to be able to figure (them out), to make those split-second equations in your head to come up with the answer."

But while the physical chunk is, in Korn's belief, the area in which coaches have the most impact, it is far from the only place where they can help their charges. Because there is so much to mine on the mental side, the emotional side, so many ways to connect, to help.

"There's just so much to the position, more than just technique," LaBarbera said. "It's the emotional management, the game management, how to handle things when it's not going your way, your body language, how to handle your teammates, all those kinds of things factor into it."

* * * *

It is often black and white with goalies, often either-or. The puck goes in. The puck doesn't go in. As former Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask once said, "You're either a hero or you're an (expletive)."

It's why the mental side of the game is, perhaps, more complicated for goalies than for skaters, because they are there, by themselves, in the spotlight.