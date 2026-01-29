Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Holloway placed on injured reserve by Blues
McDonagh expected back for Lightning; Terry could return for Ducks
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images
St. Louis Blues
Dylan Holloway was placed on injured reserve by the Blues on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. The forward missed 15 games after injuring his right ankle during practice Dec. 14 before returning to play against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 18, but he hasn't played since. The 24-year-old has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 34 games this season. Forwards Jordan Kyrou (upper body) and Jake Neighbours (lower body) are each day to day. Kyrou left after the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday after blocking an Esa Lindell shot midway through the period. Neighbours left after the second period. … Forwards Matt Luff and Hugh McGing were recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League ahead of the Blues game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS).
Tampa Bay Lightning
Ryan McDonagh (lower body) is expected to return for the Lightning against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3). The defenseman, who took part in the morning skate and practiced Wedesday, has not played since Dec. 22, a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues. McDonagh has eight points (four goals, four assists) and is averaging 20:00 minutes of ice time in 18 games. ... Victor Hedman (elbow) practiced in a noncontact jersey; the Lightning defenseman and captain, who is on Team Sweden's roster for the Olympics, has been out since Dec. 9. He has 12 assists and is averaging 21:05 of ice time in 18 games.
Anaheim Ducks
Troy Terry could return for the Ducks against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+). The forward has missed 10 games because of an upper-body injury. He has 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) in 43 games this season. Terry was a full participant in practice Wednesday. "He came out here knowing that he had a chance to play, and after watching his practice ... he felt way better than he thought," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "See how he comes out of today, but there's a chance to play tomorrow night."
NHL Players on the Global Stage
Go deep with NHL.com's full coverage of the men's hockey action at the Olympic Winter Games
Buffalo Sabres
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is "going to miss a little bit of time" because of a lower-body injury, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday, but there has been no determination yet whether the goalie will be available to play for Team Finland at the Olympics. Ruff said Luukkonen will be reevaluated in one week. The 26-year-old was injured during the first period of Buffalo's 7-4 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. In 21 games (20 starts) this season, Luukkonen is 11-7-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. "I'd say right now we're looking at a week and then see where he's at after that," Ruff said. "We really haven't talked about [the Olympics] yet. We don't want to rule it out or rule it however we have to rule it. Let's just see where we get by early next week."
Edmonton Oilers
Mattias Ekholm is questionable to play for the Oilers against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA). The defenseman sustained an undisclosed injury in a 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, the same game in which he scored his first NHL hat trick. "Obviously, he's a big part for us and we want to make sure that he's healthy moving forward and not making something worse," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "So, we'll see if he's playing tonight." Ekholm has 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 54 games this season and is averaging 20:54 of ice time playing on Edmonton's top defense pair alongside Evan Bouchard.
Boston Bruins
Elias Lindholm is day to day with an upper-body injury and won't play when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP+, NESN, SNE). The forward, who was selected to play for Team Sweden at the Olympics, left in the second period of Boston's 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Coach Marco Sturm said the Bruins hope to have a better idea of the timeline for Lindholm's recovery after he's examined by the team's doctors. "So, hopefully, not too long," Sturm said. "He just had treatments yesterday. Today, he's going to be with the doctors, so hopefully we're going to know more tonight." Lindholm has 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 44 games this season. With Lindholm out, forward Matthew Poitras was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League.
Washington Capitals
Logan Thompson is day to day with an upper-body injury and not play for the Capitals at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+), coach Spencer Carbery told reporters in Detroit. The 28-year-old goalie, who is on Team Canada's roster for the Olympics, needed some time to recover after a shot from Vince Dunn knocked his mask off in the second period of Washington's 5-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, but remained in the game. Thompson is 18-16-4 with a 2.46 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 38 games this season. With Thompson unavailable, Washington recalled goalie Clay Stevenson from Hershey of the American Hockey League to back up Charlie Lindgren against Detroit. ... Defensemen Matt Roy and Rasmus Sandin, who each missed the game Tuesday with a lower-body injury, are questionable to play Thursday.