NHL Status Report: Holloway placed on injured reserve by Blues

Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is "going to miss a little bit of time" because of a lower-body injury, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday, but there has been no determination yet whether the goalie will be available to play for Team Finland at the Olympics. Ruff said Luukkonen will be reevaluated in one week. The 26-year-old was injured during the first period of Buffalo's 7-4 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. In 21 games (20 starts) this season, Luukkonen is 11-7-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. "I'd say right now we're looking at a week and then see where he's at after that," Ruff said. "We really haven't talked about [the Olympics] yet. We don't want to rule it out or rule it however we have to rule it. Let's just see where we get by early next week."