Panarin fist bump's MSG reporter in return to Garden

New threads doesn't mean you lose old friends.

Los Angeles Kings forward Artemi Panarin returned to Madison Square Garden on Monday after spending seven seasons with the New York Rangers, and when he saw a familiar face, he couldn't help but greet him.

Panarin skated over to the Kings bench and saw MSG Network mainstay John Giannone in his regular spot, so he extended a glove for a fist bump.

Panarin has some history messing around with Giannone and other sideline reporters, including TNT's Darren Pang.

There was plenty of love for "Breadman" in his return as the Rangers played a video tribute to his career in New York.