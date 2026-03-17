Panarin fist bump's MSG reporter in return to Garden

Kings forward sees familiar face in return to New York, gets tribute video, ovation

LAK@NYR: Panarin shares a moment with Giannone in return to MSG

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

New threads doesn't mean you lose old friends.

Los Angeles Kings forward Artemi Panarin returned to Madison Square Garden on Monday after spending seven seasons with the New York Rangers, and when he saw a familiar face, he couldn't help but greet him.

Panarin skated over to the Kings bench and saw MSG Network mainstay John Giannone in his regular spot, so he extended a glove for a fist bump.

Panarin has some history messing around with Giannone and other sideline reporters, including TNT's Darren Pang.

There was plenty of love for "Breadman" in his return as the Rangers played a video tribute to his career in New York.

Fans at The Garden also gave Panarin a lengthy ovation during pregame warmups.

Short Shifts

Washington Nationals unveil special Ovechkin bobblehead

Bogosian kids ask tough questions as Wild celebrate 'Next Gen Night'

Eklund’s dad recreates son’s highlight-reel goal

Wild sport custom T-shirts to celebrate Spurgeon’s 1,000th NHL game

Jack Hughes hypes up USA baseball prior to matchup with Canada

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 13

Goal of the Season? Eklund bats in puck on eye-popping second effort

Wild celebrate Team USA women’s gold medal with special puck drop

Bruins shake Kopitar’s hand in potential last meeting at TD Garden

Oettinger lets kids try on gold medal during charity event

Blues treat Schenn with tribute video in 1st game back in St. Louis

Matthews swaps Olympic jerseys with basketball star Jason Kidd

Star Wears: Oilers award oil worker equipment to player of game

Ducks celebrate Women in Sports Night to cap weekend festivities

New Steelers head coach McCarthy cheers on Penguins

Hughes meets photographer who snapped iconic Olympic photo

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 6

Kopitar gets standing ovation, special shirts for 1,500th NHL game