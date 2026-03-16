'Foligno Face-Off' continues with brothers now NHL teammates for Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Nick Foligno has made several trips to the home of his brother, Marcus Foligno, when his team would play at the Minnesota Wild.

But his visit last week was much, much different.

“I’m normally just coming to town (as the visiting team) and I'll sneak over to his house for a little bit,” Nick Foligno said, “but I was over there yesterday, I’m like, ‘I can come over tomorrow. I can come over the next day.’ So it’s pretty neat.”

The Foligno brothers' dynamic changed quite significantly on March 6, when Nick was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Wild, joining younger brother Marcus on hte Minnesota roster.

Nick, a 38-year-old forward, made his Wild debut on March 10, with Marcus, a 34-year-old forward who has been out since March 1 with a lower-body injury, watching from the press box.

The brothers let NHL.com and NHL Studios inside the magical night of Nick’s debut.

“You don’t ever take it for granted,” Nick said. “Listen, we played a long time, and we’re privileged to play in the NHL but to get a chance to (when) your brothers in the NHL, to play with him, it’s an amazing feeling.

“I think it's something that we probably wouldn’t have appreciated if we were younger but being older and being in the League a long time, seeing other brothers play, it’s a lot more gratifying for us right now.”

The Wild acquired the eldest Foligno from the Blackhawks for future considerations. Marcus has been an alternate captain in Minnesota since 2021.

Marcus heard the news about the brother reunion from Nick first.

“When he told me, I just assumed he meant he got traded to some other team because he’s been traded a lot,” Marcus said with a laugh. “And I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, that (stinks),’ but when he said he was coming here I was so pumped -- we both were. How cool is that to play with you brother, to just have him here, it’s pretty special.”