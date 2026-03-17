Kane scores twice in Red Wings win against Flames

Emmitt Finnie, Moritz Seider and Dominik Shine also scored for the Red Wings (37-23-8), who had lost five of six (1-3-2). John Gibson made 25 saves.

Detroit moved one point ahead of the Boston Bruins, who have one game in hand, for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Columbus Blue Jackets, who have two games in hand, are three points back.

“At this time of the year, every game is important, so this was big,” Gibson said. “We need to start racking up some wins, so this was a good start.”

Matt Coronato had a goal and an assist for the Flames (26-34-7), who went 1-4-0 on a five-game road trip and have lost eight of 10 overall (2-7-1). Dustin Wolf made 20 saves.

“I thought our first period was pretty good,” Coronato said. “After that, I think we loosened up and let the game open up. They took advantage of it.”

Morgan Frost gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 17:35 of the first period, tapping in Matvei Gridin’s backdoor pass at the left post on a 2-on-1 rush.