NHL On Tap: Kane 1 point from passing Modano as top all-time U.S.-born scorer

Lots to Sea here

The Kraken (24-9-9) look to build some momentum heading into the final game of a six-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-20-9) at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS). Forward Jared McCann broke out for two goals and two assists for Seattle in a 5-1 win against Washington on Tuesday to mark the Kraken's third win in four games. The Maple Leafs are looking to end a five-game losing streak (0-4-1) in which they've been outscored 25-12, including a 7-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Center Auston Matthews, who will play for Team USA at the Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month, had a goal and two assists for Toronto.

Squaring up before teaming up

Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini go head-to-head for the fourth time in their NHL careers when the Edmonton Oilers (27-19-8) host the San Jose Sharks (27-21-3) at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA), their final meeting before they will dress as teammates with Team Canada at the Olympics. McDavid has the edge all-time over Celebrini in points (8-1) and record (3-0-0 vs. 0-2-1). The Oilers captain also leads the NHL with 92 points (33 goals, 59 assists) in 54 games and is heating up with seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past two games, including two goals and three assists in a 6-5 overtime win against the Capitals on Saturday. The Sharks, 10-4-0 in their past 14 games, have been led by Celebrini; the 19-year-old center is fourth in the NHL in scoring with 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists) in 51 games, including a goal and three assists in a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, and will be the youngest player to skate for Team Canada at Olympics that include NHL players.

Last day inside for Lightning, Jets

Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning (33-14-4) play their final game indoors before taking it outside for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series. The Lightning will host Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets (21-24-7) at Benchmark International Arena (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3) ahead of the Stadium Series clash with the Boston Bruins on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kucherov is one of the NHL's hottest players; the forward has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in a six-game point streak, and has at least a point in 16 of his past 17 games (38 points; 13 goals, 25 assists). The forward's point push has helped Tampa Bay to a 15-1-1 mark in its past 17 games and the Atlantic Division lead. The Jets, 2-2-2 in their past six, look to build on a 4-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday behind 26 saves by Hellebuyck, who will play for Team USA in Milano Cortina.