NHL On Tap: Kane 1 point from passing Modano as top all-time U.S.-born scorer

McDavid, Oilers host Celebrini, Sharks; streaks collide for Kings, Sabres

Kane_vsCapitals

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are 15 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, with two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Thursday also marks the 15th week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada that provides live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games.

Kane he do it?

Patrick Kane needs one point to pass Mike Modano as the top scoring United States-born scorer in NHL history, and can cement the record when the Detroit Red Wings (32-17-5) host League all-time goals leader Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (25-22-7) at Little Caesars Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). With an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Kane (500 goals, 874 assists in 1,341 games) notched his 1,374th NHL point to pull even with Hall of Famer Modano (561 goals, 813 assists in 1,499 games), who retired in 2011. Ovechkin being on the other side of the ice will mark the first game to include the NHL’s all-time U.S.-born points leader (outright or tied) and the League record holder for goals going head-to-head since March 24, 1997, when Joe Mullen and the Pittsburgh Penguins faced Wayne Gretzky and the New York Rangers. Ovechkin, who has 919 goals in 1,545 games, scored in a 5-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday for the Capitals, who are 1-5-1 in their past seven games. Conversely, the Red Wings are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games and sit one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference lead.

Lots to Sea here

The Kraken (24-9-9) look to build some momentum heading into the final game of a six-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-20-9) at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS). Forward Jared McCann broke out for two goals and two assists for Seattle in a 5-1 win against Washington on Tuesday to mark the Kraken's third win in four games. The Maple Leafs are looking to end a five-game losing streak (0-4-1) in which they've been outscored 25-12, including a 7-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Center Auston Matthews, who will play for Team USA at the Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month, had a goal and two assists for Toronto.

Squaring up before teaming up

Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini go head-to-head for the fourth time in their NHL careers when the Edmonton Oilers (27-19-8) host the San Jose Sharks (27-21-3) at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA), their final meeting before they will dress as teammates with Team Canada at the Olympics. McDavid has the edge all-time over Celebrini in points (8-1) and record (3-0-0 vs. 0-2-1). The Oilers captain also leads the NHL with 92 points (33 goals, 59 assists) in 54 games and is heating up with seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past two games, including two goals and three assists in a 6-5 overtime win against the Capitals on Saturday. The Sharks, 10-4-0 in their past 14 games, have been led by Celebrini; the 19-year-old center is fourth in the NHL in scoring with 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists) in 51 games, including a goal and three assists in a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, and will be the youngest player to skate for Team Canada at Olympics that include NHL players.

Last day inside for Lightning, Jets

Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning (33-14-4) play their final game indoors before taking it outside for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series. The Lightning will host Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets (21-24-7) at Benchmark International Arena (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3) ahead of the Stadium Series clash with the Boston Bruins on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kucherov is one of the NHL's hottest players; the forward has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in a six-game point streak, and has at least a point in 16 of his past 17 games (38 points; 13 goals, 25 assists). The forward's point push has helped Tampa Bay to a 15-1-1 mark in its past 17 games and the Atlantic Division lead. The Jets, 2-2-2 in their past six, look to build on a 4-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday behind 26 saves by Hellebuyck, who will play for Team USA in Milano Cortina.

Something's got to give

Multiple streaks are on the line when the Sabres (30-17-5) host the Los Angeles Kings (22-16-13) at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B). Buffalo is riding a four-game winning streak, part of a white-hot 19-3-1 stretch. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who will play for Sweden at the Olympics, powered Buffalo with a hat trick and two assists in a 7-4 win at Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Goalie Alex Lyon has a nine-game winning streak and can break a Sabres mark set nearly 50 years ago by Gerry Desjardins (9-0-0 in 1976-77). The Kings will try to stretch a three-game winning streak and season-high six-game point streak (3-0-3) following a 3-1 win at the Red Wings on Tuesday. Forward Adrian Kempe, who will be Dahlin’s teammate in Milano Cortina, has four points (two goals, two assists) in a four-game point streak.

The schedule

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP+, NESN, SNE)

Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B)

Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, ALT)

Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3)

Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNO, MSGSN)

New York Islanders at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSG)

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Utah Mammoth at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah 16)

Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS)

Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SNW)

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA)

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+)

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS)

