NHL On Tap: Kane 1 point from passing Modano as top all-time U.S.-born scorer

There are 15 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, with two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Thursday also marks the 15th week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada that provides live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games.
Kane he do it?
Patrick Kane needs one point to pass Mike Modano as the top scoring United States-born scorer in NHL history, and can cement the record when the Detroit Red Wings (32-17-5) host League all-time goals leader Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (25-22-7) at Little Caesars Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). With an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Kane (500 goals, 874 assists in 1,341 games) notched his 1,374th NHL point to pull even with Hall of Famer Modano (561 goals, 813 assists in 1,499 games), who retired in 2011. Ovechkin being on the other side of the ice will mark the first game to include the NHL’s all-time U.S.-born points leader (outright or tied) and the League record holder for goals going head-to-head since March 24, 1997, when Joe Mullen and the Pittsburgh Penguins faced Wayne Gretzky and the New York Rangers. Ovechkin, who has 919 goals in 1,545 games, scored in a 5-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday for the Capitals, who are 1-5-1 in their past seven games. Conversely, the Red Wings are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games and sit one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference lead.