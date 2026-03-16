Panarin ready for homecoming against Rangers with Kings

NEW YORK -- Artemi Panarin returned to the New York area last week, but the feeling was a little different Monday.

The left wing was back at Madison Square Garden for the first time since he was traded by the New York Rangers to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 4 for forward prospect Liam Greentree, and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

"Special. I'm glad you guys still remember me," Panarin said. "Still open the door. Just nice to be in New York again.”

He will be in the spotlight on what should be an emotional night Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG), when he plays as a visitor at Madison Square Garden for the first time in over seven years.

"We'll see," Panarin said. "I'll try not cry. We are battling for the playoffs. I don't have time for that emotion, but, yeah, I'm just excited to play in MSG again."

Panarin, who played at the New York Islanders on Friday and New Jersey Devils on Saturday, will face the Rangers as a visiting player for the first time since April 5, 2019, when he was with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He scored in that game and had the winning goal in a 3-2 shootout victory to help Columbus clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff berth.

"I remember that. I was already in my mind in New York," Panarin said. "So, yeah, I was trying harder than usual in that game. That was work for me."