Lafreniere leads 3 Stars of the Week

Rangers wing, Stars goalie Oettinger, Blues forward Snuggerud earn honors

3-Stars-Week-21_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere, Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger and St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 15.

FIRST STAR – ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE, LW, NEW YORK RANGERS

Lafrenière led the NHL with 5-2—7, highlighted by a pair of game-winning goals, in four contests to propel the Rangers (28-30-8, 64 points) to a perfect week. He notched 1-1—2, including the decisive tally, in a 6-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers March 9. Lafrenière then recorded his second career hat trick, featuring his 24th career game-winning goal (and team-leading fifth of the campaign), in a 4-0 victory against the Calgary Flames March 10. He added 1-1—2, including an assist on the tiebreaking goal, in a 6-3 decision versus the Winnipeg Jets March 12 before being held off the scoresheet in a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild March 14. The 24-year-old Lafrenière, who has 9-6—15 in 11 contests since Jan. 31, has compiled 19-25—44 in 66 total games this season.

NYR@WPG: Lafrenière cuts across the slot for goal on tip-in

SECOND STAR – JAKE OETTINGER, G, DALLAS STARS

Oettinger went 3-0-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average and .940 save percentage to help the Stars (42-14-10, 94 points) extend their point streak to a franchise record-tying 15 games dating to Jan. 23 (14-0-1) as they moved within three points of the Colorado Avalanche (44-12-9, 97 points) in the Presidents’ Trophy race. Oettinger denied 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights March 10. He then made 30 saves in a 7-2 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers March 12, followed by 22 stops in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings March 14. The 27-year-old Oettinger, who owns a 12-game point streak dating to Jan. 20 (11-0-1), ranks third in the NHL with 28 wins in 43 total appearances this season (28-10-5, 2.62 GAA, .900 SV%, 2 SO).

VGK@DAL: Oettinger makes 2 big stops in the 2nd period

THIRD STAR – JIMMY SNUGGERUD, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES

Snuggerud registered 3-3—6 in four outings to power the Blues (27-30-10, 64 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He notched his first career three-point game with 1-2—3 in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders March 10. Snuggerud then posted his second career multi-goal performance with a pair of tallies, including the game-winner, in a 3-1 decision versus the Carolina Hurricanes March 12. He was held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers March 13, but rebounded with one assist in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets March 15. The 21-year-old Snuggerud sits fourth among rookies with 15-20—35 in 55 total contests this season, aided by a rookie-best 8-12—20 in 16 games since Jan. 24.

STL@CAR: Snuggerud nets go-ahead goal

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars,” GEICO also is proud to celebrate the League’s “Fourth Star” – the fans whose dedication defines the sport. In the latest episode of the “Fourth Star” series we follow Seth and Krew Champagne, a father and son who traveled to Tampa to watch the Boston Bruins play in the 2026 NHL Stadium Series, turning their shared love of hockey into a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

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