Lafreniere leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere, Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger and St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 15.

FIRST STAR – ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE, LW, NEW YORK RANGERS

Lafrenière led the NHL with 5-2—7, highlighted by a pair of game-winning goals, in four contests to propel the Rangers (28-30-8, 64 points) to a perfect week. He notched 1-1—2, including the decisive tally, in a 6-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers March 9. Lafrenière then recorded his second career hat trick, featuring his 24th career game-winning goal (and team-leading fifth of the campaign), in a 4-0 victory against the Calgary Flames March 10. He added 1-1—2, including an assist on the tiebreaking goal, in a 6-3 decision versus the Winnipeg Jets March 12 before being held off the scoresheet in a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild March 14. The 24-year-old Lafrenière, who has 9-6—15 in 11 contests since Jan. 31, has compiled 19-25—44 in 66 total games this season.