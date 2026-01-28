Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Vladar to start for Flyers against Blue Jackets
Wood, Mateychuk back for Columbus; Palat, Soucy expected to debut for Islanders
Philadelphia Flyers
Dan Vladar will start for the Flyers against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT) after missing six games with a lower-body injury. The goalie, who will represent Team Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, is 16-7-4 with a 2.46 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 28 games this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Miles Wood and Denton Mateychuk will each return for the Blue Jackets against the Flyers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). Wood, a forward, missed 12 games with a lower-body injury and has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 12 games this season. Mateychuk, a defenseman, missed six games with an upper-body injury and has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 44 games.
New York Islanders
Ondrej Palat and Carson Soucy are each expected to make his Islanders debut against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2). Palat, a forward was acquired Tuesday in a trade with the New Jersey Devils for forward Maxim Tsyplakov. Palat, who will play for Czechia at the Olympics, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 51 games this season, participated in the morning skate on a line with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman. Soucy, a defenseman, who was acquired in a trade with the Rangers on Monday, has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 46 games this season. He was on the third defense pair with Adam Boqvist. … Ryan Pulock (upper body) skated as the extra defenseman, but there is a chance he could play; he has missed two games and is day to day.
Vancouver Canucks
Zeev Buium could have surgery for a broken bone in his cheek and will likely be out until after the Olympic break, Canucks coach Adam Foote said Tuesday. The defenseman was hit in the face with a puck during the first period of a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday but returned to finish the game with a full cage on his helmet. Buium has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 51 games, including six (two goals, four assists) in 20 games since being acquired in the trade that sent defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12. Buium and forward Brock Boeser were placed on injured reserve Monday. Boeser was hit at the end of the third period by Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust, who was suspended three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for an illegal check to the head. Boeser has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 50 games this season. Forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki and defenseman Victor Mancini were recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.
Colorado Avalanche
Devon Toews will miss his 11th straight game for the Avalanche when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ALT). The defenseman, who is on Team Canada’s roster for the Olympics, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) and is plus-26 in 40 games this season. … Ross Colton (lower body) could return Wednesday after missing two games. He has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 48 games this season.
