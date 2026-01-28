NHL Status Report: Vladar to start for Flyers against Blue Jackets

Vancouver Canucks

Zeev Buium could have surgery for a broken bone in his cheek and will likely be out until after the Olympic break, Canucks coach Adam Foote said Tuesday. The defenseman was hit in the face with a puck during the first period of a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday but returned to finish the game with a full cage on his helmet. Buium has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 51 games, including six (two goals, four assists) in 20 games since being acquired in the trade that sent defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12. Buium and forward Brock Boeser were placed on injured reserve Monday. Boeser was hit at the end of the third period by Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust, who was suspended three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for an illegal check to the head. Boeser has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 50 games this season. Forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki and defenseman Victor Mancini were recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.