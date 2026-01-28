NHL On Tap: MacKinnon 2 assists from 700 with Avalanche visiting Senators

Werenski enjoying productive month with Blue Jackets; Soucy joins Islanders to play Rangers in 1st game since trade

On tap 012826 Mackinnon

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are three games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Nate the great

Nathan MacKinnon is two assists from 700 in the NHL and becoming the third-fastest active player to reach the milestone (920 games) after Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid (699) and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (856). He'll get a chance when the Avalanche (35-6-9) visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ALT). MacKinnon has 50 assists this season and is the third player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history with five straight seasons of at least 50, joining Peter Stastny and Joe Sakic.

Zach attack

Zach Werenski has had a good January for the Columbus Blue Jackets with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) after the defenseman missed four games in late December with a lower-body injury. The Blue Jackets (24-20-7) host the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). Werenski will represent the United States at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. His 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists) are second among NHL defensemen behind Cale Makar of the Avalanche and Evan Bouchard of the Oilers (56 each).

You again?

Carson Soucy didn't have to wait long to see some familiar faces. He'll play for the New York Islanders at home against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2) two days after the Islanders (28-19-5) acquired the defenseman in a trade with the Rangers (22-25-6) for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Soucy fills an immediate need for the Islanders, who are without Ryan Pulock and Alexander Romanov. Pulock has missed two games with an upper-body injury. Romanov has not played since Nov. 18 because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. At the time of the surgery, he was expected to be out 5-6 months. The Islanders on Tuesday then acquired Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils with a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for Maxim Tsyplakov.

Hanging in there

The Flyers (24-18-9) are 2-6-2 in their past 10 games and outside the Stanley Cup Playoff bubble coming off a 4-0 loss to the Islanders in Philadelphia on Monday, when coach Rick Tocchet said he was disappointed in their performance against a Metropolitan Division rival. The Blue Jackets are in the same division, so the Flyers want to get their energy back for this one.

One game at a time

It's cliche, but that's what Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green is preaching to his team right now. "I know you don't get on a run if you don't win the next game," Green said Tuesday ahead of their game against the Avalanche. The Senators (24-21-7) are coming off a 7-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday and sit 10 points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa with 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 52 games and will represent Team Germany at the Olympics.

The schedule

New York Rangers at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2)

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ALT)

