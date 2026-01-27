Rust suspended 3 games for actions in Penguins game

Forward banned for illegal check to head against Boeser of Canucks

Bryan Rust suspended three games for illegal check to the head

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during NHL Game No. 822 in Vancouver on Sunday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:57 of the third period. Rust was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Rust will forfeit $80,078.13. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Player Safety

Nylander of Maple Leafs fined for inappropriate gesture

Rust to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Stamkos fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Predators game

Stanley suspended 1 game for actions in Jets game

Beecher suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game

Stanley to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Beecher to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Sabourin fined maximum for slashing in Lightning game

Lundell fined maximum for high-sticking in Panthers game

Johnston fined maximum for roughing in Ducks game

Grzelcyk fined maximum for cross-checking in Blackhawks game

Vatrano fined maximum for unsportsmanlike conduct in Ducks game

McMann suspended 1 game for actions in Maple Leafs game

McMann to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Chiarot fined maximum for butt-ending in Red Wings game

Rantanen of Stars suspended 1 game by Player Safety

Rantanen of Stars fined for embellishment

Cousins of Senators fined for embellishment