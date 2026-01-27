Rust suspended 3 games for actions in Penguins game

NEW YORK – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during NHL Game No. 822 in Vancouver on Sunday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:57 of the third period. Rust was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Rust will forfeit $80,078.13. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.