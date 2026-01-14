Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Reimer could make 1st start for Senators at Rangers
Sabres forward Dunne out 4-6 weeks; Texier signs 2-year contract with Canadiens
Ottawa Senators
Goalie James Reimer could make his first start for the Senators at the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, SN, RDS2). The 37-year-old signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Senators on Monday after ending last season with the Buffalo Sabres. … Though Linus Ullmark has been skating, there is still no timetable for the goalie's return. Ullmark has missed seven games since taking a leave of absence Dec. 28. "He's been around the rink," coach Travis Green said Tuesday. "He skated this morning, so all positives as he's hopefully approaching getting back with the team." … Goalie Hunter Shepard was sent to Belleville of the American Hockey League.
Buffalo Sabres
Josh Dunne will be out 4-6 weeks with a middle-body injury, but Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the forward does not need surgery. Dunne was playing and practicing through the injury and skated 7:13 in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Michael Kesselring (lower body) is "real close" to returning to the lineup, Ruff said. The defenseman will be available when the Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS) but is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game. … Defenseman Zac Jones was sent to Rochester of the AHL.
Montreal Canadiens
Alexandre Texier signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million. The 26-year-old forward has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 25 games since signing a one-year, $1 million contract with Montreal on Nov. 23, after he had one assist in eight games for the St. Louis Blues. Texier was named to Team France's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. … The Canadiens visit the Sabres on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN2, RDS).
New Jersey Devils
Simon Nemec will reenter the lineup against the Seattle Kraken at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MSGSN, KONG) after not playing in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Nemec, named to Team Slovakia's Olympic roster, replaces Johnathan Kovacevic, a defenseman who played the past two games after missing the first 44 of the season following offseason knee surgery. "It's just managing him," Devils coach Keefe said. "Three games in four nights. We knew we were probably pushing it a little bit. The good news is there are no issues with the knee. This is typical soreness that guys go through [early in their season]."
Philadelphia Flyers
Jamie Drysdale was activated off injured reserve and the defenseman is available against the Sabres after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Bobby Brink (upper body) was not on the ice for the morning skate and could miss his fourth consecutive game. The forward left a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 6 following a hit by Ducks forward Jansen Harkins at 2:32 of the first period.
Vegas Golden Knights
Goalie Adin Hill (lower body) could return for the Golden Knights against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Las Vegas on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4), with Akira Schmid likely to start the first of a back to back at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), SN360, TVAS). Hill has not played since Oct. 20 but was on the ice Tuesday and traveled to Los Angeles. "Possible Thursday," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "Let's see how he gets through today, tomorrow. If he wakes up tomorrow and there's no ill effects, that will be a good sign for us." Hill is 1-0-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in five games this season. ... Forward William Karlsson (lower body), who has not played since Nov. 8, experienced a setback in his recovery. "We'll still leave him as week to week, but no progress that we were hoping for," Cassidy said. "... We'll see how that plays out."
Pittsburgh Penguins
Erik Karlsson was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the Penguins announced Tuesday. The defenseman played 23:12 in a 1-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. He has 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 44 games this season and was named to Team Sweden's Olympic roster. "He's been around the rink," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. "He skated this morning, so all positives as he's hopefully approaching getting back with the team." ... Bryan Rust returned for a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday after missing two games with a lower-body injury. The forward led all skaters with six shots on goal. "I feel good," Rust said following the morning skate. "It obviously [stinks] to miss time, but glad it was only one weekend. It's just kind of something that's been kind of on and off for a few years now. Popped up, get on top of it before it gets out of control."