NHL Status Report: Reimer could make 1st start for Senators at Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the Penguins announced Tuesday. The defenseman played 23:12 in a 1-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. He has 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 44 games this season and was named to Team Sweden's Olympic roster. "He's been around the rink," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. "He skated this morning, so all positives as he's hopefully approaching getting back with the team." ... Bryan Rust returned for a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday after missing two games with a lower-body injury. The forward led all skaters with six shots on goal. "I feel good," Rust said following the morning skate. "It obviously [stinks] to miss time, but glad it was only one weekend. It's just kind of something that's been kind of on and off for a few years now. Popped up, get on top of it before it gets out of control."