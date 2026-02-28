Mukhamadullin breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Oilers to end 5-game skid

Mukhamadullin received a pass from William Eklund at the point, and his wrist shot beat Edmonton goalie Connor Ingram over the glove.

Michael Misa had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini also scored for the Sharks (28-25-4), who were 0-4-1 during their losing streak. Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had three assists, and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (29-24-8), who are 1-5-0 in their past six games. Ingram made 28 saves.

Celebrini gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 8:34 of the first period. After the puck was sent out of the zone, Ingram went to retrieve his stick that was in the corner, but Celebrini then received the puck at the blue line and quickly scored into the vacated goal.

Misa’s power-play goal extended it to 2-0 at 11:07. Misa retrieved a loose puck and was able to get it through Ingram's legs following Tyler Toffoli’s shot from the slot.

Draisaitl scored on the power play at 14:51 to cut it to 2-1. McDavid took the puck in the right corner, skated towards the net, then fed a pass back to Draisaitl in the slot for a one-timer past Askarov glove side.

Barclay Goodrow made it 3-1 at 17:05. John Klingberg's one-timer from the right point rebounded to the left of Ingram, and Goodrow swept the puck by Ingram's glove.

Bouchard cut it to 3-2 at 15:49 of the second period. McDavid fired a seam pass from the left boards to Bouchard at the right of the crease and beat Askarov over his left pad.

Trent Frederic tied it 3-3 at 2:54 of the third period. Matt Savoie went behind the net and passed it in front to Frederic, who scored five-hole.

Alexander Wennberg put the Sharks back ahead 4-3 at 5:30. Philipp Kurashev made a backhand pass from behind the net to Wennberg for a backhand that beat Ingram five-hole.

Jake Walman tied it 4-4 at 7:13 on a slap shot glove side off McDavid’s feed from the point.