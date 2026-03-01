Forsberg makes 29 saves, Kings shut out Flames

Laferriere, Kempe score for Los Angeles, which snaps 5-game losing streak

Flames at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a five-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Forsberg got his 10th career shutout in 215 NHL appearances.

Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings (24-21-14), who won for the second time in their past eight games (2-5-1).

Dustin Wolf made 35 saves for the Flames (24-28-6), who were playing the first game of a back to back and are at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Laferriere put the Kings up 1-0 at 15:36 of the second period with his 14th goal of the season. Quinton Byfield was in the trapezoid to set up Laferriere for a one-timer in the slot, which was saved by Wolf, but Trevor Moore kept the puck alive and allowed Laferriere to put it in.

Kempe scored an empty-netter at 19:22 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

Artemi Panarin had the assist, his third point in three games with the Kings since being acquired in a trade from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4.

