Forsberg makes 29 saves, Kings shut out Flames

Forsberg got his 10th career shutout in 215 NHL appearances.

Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings (24-21-14), who won for the second time in their past eight games (2-5-1).

Dustin Wolf made 35 saves for the Flames (24-28-6), who were playing the first game of a back to back and are at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Laferriere put the Kings up 1-0 at 15:36 of the second period with his 14th goal of the season. Quinton Byfield was in the trapezoid to set up Laferriere for a one-timer in the slot, which was saved by Wolf, but Trevor Moore kept the puck alive and allowed Laferriere to put it in.

Kempe scored an empty-netter at 19:22 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

Artemi Panarin had the assist, his third point in three games with the Kings since being acquired in a trade from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4.