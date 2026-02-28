Flyers hold off Bruins to end their point streak at 8

Travis Konecny and Jamie Drysdale each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (27-21-11), which has won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 3-6. Sean Couturier also scored, and Christian Dvorak had two assists for the Flyers, who defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime on the road Thursday.

Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston (33-21-5), which had been 5-0-3 in its previous eight. Jeremy Swayman, in his first game since helping the United States win a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, made 14 saves.

Boston appeared to score 1:05 into the third period on Hampus Lindholm's shot from the right point, but referees immediately waived the goal off for goaltender interference.

Konecny then gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 3:41. Dvorak dumped the puck in from the left boards and it took an awkward bounce into the middle of the ice. Swayman reached out to redirect the puck, but Dvorak got to it first and backhanded it into the crease, where Konecny tapped it in.

Drysdale pushed the lead to 2-0 by scoring from the left hash marks at 11:55.

McAvoy cut it to 2-1 at 13:03, scoring from in close by redirecting Lindholm's pass from the point. The goal gave McAvoy 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) during a nine-game point streak, his longest in the NHL.

Couturier made it 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 19:07. It was his first goal in 32 games.