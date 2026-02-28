Malkin, Penguins to discuss contract after season

Center, who is in 20th season in Pittsburgh, focused on ending team's playoff drought

pit-malkin-contract-future

© Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Evgeni Malkin said he plans to meet with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the season to determine his future with the team.

The 39-year-old center is in the final year of a four-year, $24.4 million contract ($6.1 million average annual value) he signed on July 12, 2022.

During the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Malkin and his agent, J.P. Barry, spoke with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, which had been planned since before this season.

"I don't know if it's a secret or not, but we talked a little bit with J.P. a couple days ago," Malkin said after a 3-2 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday. "Just said, 'Wait until the end of the season and see what's going on.' Nothing I can say right now."

Malkin has 1,392 points (527 goals, 865 assists) in 1,256 games with the Penguins since being selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2004 NHL Draft. He is third in their history in points, goals and assists behind Sidney Crosby (1,746 points; 652 goals, 1,094 assists) and Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists), and second in games, behind Crosby (1,408).

In his 20th NHL season, Malkin has 46 points (13 goals, 33 assists) in 43 games, second on the team behind Crosby (59 points; 27 goals, 32 assists). He had 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games last season.

"I'm just playing," Malkin said. "It's not my job to talk to Kyle or somebody. I just play my game and just wait."

PIT@VAN: Novak, Malkin team up for opening goal

Before the season, Malkin said he would not rule out waiving his full no-movement clause prior to the NHL Trade Deadline (Friday, 3 p.m. ET). That seems less likely now with Pittsburgh (30-15-13) second in the Metropolitan Division.

Malkin has also indicated he would be open to remaining in Pittsburgh beyond this season.

"I hope I stay here, like (with) Sid, (defenseman Kris Letang)," Malkin said on Sept. 19. "I (want to) be with the Penguins forever, for sure. Again, I hope I play great, and I hope everything goes perfect and I'm perfect myself, too. I want to stay here, for sure."

Malkin has won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017), earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2009. He won the Art Ross Trophy, leading the NHL in points in 2008-09 and 2011-12, the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2011-12 and the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted by the NHLPA in 2011-12.

The Penguins made the playoffs in Malkin's first 16 seasons, but have missed in the past three and haven't won a postseason series since 2018.

They will try and end the playoff drought with Crosby sidelined for at least four weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury playing for Team Canada in the Olympic quarterfinals against Team Czechia on Feb. 18.

Malkin has 201 points (77 goals, 124 assists) in 150 career games without Crosby and said the focus is on continuing that trend and less on his contract.

"Sid has injury. I want to help the team win, of course," Malkin said on Saturday. "And again, no crazy news. I just wait. And I think my agent tells me we'll wait until the end of the season."

