Malkin, Penguins to discuss contract after season

Evgeni Malkin said he plans to meet with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the season to determine his future with the team.

The 39-year-old center is in the final year of a four-year, $24.4 million contract ($6.1 million average annual value) he signed on July 12, 2022.

During the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Malkin and his agent, J.P. Barry, spoke with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, which had been planned since before this season.

"I don't know if it's a secret or not, but we talked a little bit with J.P. a couple days ago," Malkin said after a 3-2 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday. "Just said, 'Wait until the end of the season and see what's going on.' Nothing I can say right now."

Malkin has 1,392 points (527 goals, 865 assists) in 1,256 games with the Penguins since being selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2004 NHL Draft. He is third in their history in points, goals and assists behind Sidney Crosby (1,746 points; 652 goals, 1,094 assists) and Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists), and second in games, behind Crosby (1,408).

In his 20th NHL season, Malkin has 46 points (13 goals, 33 assists) in 43 games, second on the team behind Crosby (59 points; 27 goals, 32 assists). He had 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games last season.

"I'm just playing," Malkin said. "It's not my job to talk to Kyle or somebody. I just play my game and just wait."