Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hintz questionable for Stars against Predators
Kartye to make Rangers debut; Thomas could return for Blues
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz did not practice on Friday due to illness and the forward's status is unknown for when the Stars host the Nashville on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+). Hintz has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 52 games this season for the Stars. Forward Radek Faksa, who sustained an upper-body injury while playing for Team Czechia at the Olympics, also did not practice and is day to day. He has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 56 games this season.
New York Rangers
Tye Kartye will make his debut for the Rangers against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW, TVAS). The 24-year-old forward was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Friday. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 40 games this season and 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 180 NHL games over three seasons.
St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas did not practice for the Blues on Friday and remained away from the team on a temporary leave of absence because of a personal matter. The forward has not played since Jan. 10 and had a right leg procedure, which the Blues announced Jan. 31. However, coach Jim Montgomery did not rule out Thomas playing against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG). "Potentially. There's no update right now," Montgomery said Friday. "Tomorrow morning or game-time tomorrow when I meet with you guys, there will be." Thomas has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games. ... Forward Mathieu Joseph was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday after he was designated to non-roster on Thursday.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Samuel Girard will play for the Penguins at the New York Rangers on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW, TVAS). The defenseman did not practice Friday and was being evaluated for a lower-body injury. Girard, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche along with a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft for defenseman Brett Kulak on Tuesday, logged 17:53 of ice time in his debut with Pittsburgh in a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. He had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 40 games with the Avalanche prior to the trade.
Vancouver Canucks
Jonathan Lekkerimaki had successful surgery for an undisclosed injury on Thursday, and will miss the remainder of the season. The forward will be ready for training camp in September, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Friday. The 21-year-old, who last played for the Canucks in a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 4, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 games this season. He also had 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 21 games for Abbotsford, the Canucks' American Hockey League affiliate.