NHL Status Report: Hintz questionable for Stars against Predators 

St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas did not practice for the Blues on Friday and remained away from the team on a temporary leave of absence because of a personal matter. The forward has not played since Jan. 10 and had a right leg procedure, which the Blues announced Jan. 31. However, coach Jim Montgomery did not rule out Thomas playing against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG). "Potentially. There's no update right now," Montgomery said Friday. "Tomorrow morning or game-time tomorrow when I meet with you guys, there will be." Thomas has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games. ... Forward Mathieu Joseph was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday after he was designated to non-roster on Thursday.