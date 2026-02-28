NHL On Tap: Olympic teammates McDavid, Celebrini go head-to-head 

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including three nationally televised in the United States and six in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

McDavid vs. Celebrini

It's only been six days since Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini last teamed up to help Canada win silver at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Now it's back to NHL business when McDavid and the visiting Edmonton Oilers (29-23-8) face Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN). McDavid leads the NHL with 100 points (35 goals, 65 assists) in 60 games, the ninth time he's scored 100 or more in a season. Celebrini, who had the most goals (five) and points (10) ever by a teenager at an Olympics with NHL players, is fifth in the League with 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 56 games for the Sharks (27-25-4).