NHL On Tap: Olympic teammates McDavid, Celebrini go head-to-head 

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including three nationally televised in the United States and six in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

McDavid vs. Celebrini

It's only been six days since Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini last teamed up to help Canada win silver at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Now it's back to NHL business when McDavid and the visiting Edmonton Oilers (29-23-8) face Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN). McDavid leads the NHL with 100 points (35 goals, 65 assists) in 60 games, the ninth time he's scored 100 or more in a season. Celebrini, who had the most goals (five) and points (10) ever by a teenager at an Olympics with NHL players, is fifth in the League with 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 56 games for the Sharks (27-25-4).

EDM@LAK: McDavid sets up Draisaitl on the power play earning them both milestones

You again?

It's the Battle of Ontario for the second time this season when the Ottawa Senators visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, TVAS2). Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk and Toronto forward Auston Matthews, who were teammates and helped win gold for Team USA at the Olympics, are back to being NHL foes, and there's a lot riding on this game for each team. The Senators (28-22-8) are seven points behind the Bruins for the second wild card into the postseason from the East. The Maple Leafs (27-23-9) are eight points behind the Bruins. Toronto defeated Ottawa in six games in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Penguins march toward milestones

Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin are nearing memorable career marks for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW, TVAS). Letang, a defenseman, is two assists from 800. He got one closer with his assist in a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Malkin, a forward, is eight points from 1,400 for his career, with 1,392 (527 goals, 865 assists) in 1,255 games. The Penguins (30-15-12) are second in the Metropolitan Division, eight points behind the Carolina Hurricanes. They'll look to remain high in the Stanley Cup Playoff race without captain Sidney Crosby, who's out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury he sustained with Team Canada against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals at the Olympics on Feb. 18. The Rangers (22-29-7) have lost five straight (0-4-1).

NJD@PIT: Novak, Letang team up for opening goal

Pasta piles on the helpers

David Pastrnak is eight assists from 500 for the Boston Bruins, who visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS). Pastrnak has 72 points (22 goals, 50 assists) in 53 games to lead the Bruins (33-20-5), who hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference after missing the playoffs last year. The Flyers (26-21-11) are trying to end a five-season absence from the postseason but are eight points behind the Bruins for the second wild card. Trevor Zegras has rekindled his game since the Flyers acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks on June 23. The forward has 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 58 games, 15 points shy of the career-high 65 points he had with the Ducks in 2022-23.

Watch the Penguins battle the Rangers, the Bruins face the Flyers today starting at 12:30 PM ET on ABC

Pushing the pace

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to win their first division title since 2016-17. To do that, they'll need every win possible in the tight Atlantic Division, where they're currently in fourth. The Canadiens (32-17-9) are one point behind the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings, who are second and third, respectively, and seven points behind the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning entering their home game against the Washington Capitals at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT). Forward Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 65 points (18 goals, 47 assists) in 58 games, and defenseman Lane Hutson is next with 59 points (10 goals, 49 assists) in 58 games. This is the second of a back-to-back for the Capitals (31-23-7), who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Friday.

The schedule

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW, TVAS)

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS)

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN)

New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues (5 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG)

New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets (6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN)

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche (6 p.m. ET; CHSN, ALT)

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, TVAS2)

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT)

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG-B)

Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO)

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NHLN, SNW)

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+)

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)

