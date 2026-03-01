COLUMBUS -- Simon Holmstrom scored at 1:47 of overtime, and the New York Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.
Holmstrom scores in OT, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets
Mayfield, Pageau each has goal, assist to help New York win 4th in row
Holmstrom received a stretch pass from Tony DeAngelo on the right wing, cut to the net and scored around the outstretched right skate of Jet Greaves.
Scott Mayfield and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, Mathew Barzal had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the Islanders (34-21-5), who have won four straight games.
Zach Werenski had two assists, and Greaves made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (29-21-8), who have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.
Isac Lundestrom gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:30 of the first period. Dante Fabbro’s shot from the left point went off Lundestrom’s leg in the low slot and trickled through Sorokin’s five-hole
Mason Marchment then scored from the inside edge of the right face-off circle to make it 2-0 at 3:58 of the second period. Werenski’s feed from the left corner was touch-passed by Charlie Coyle in the slot to Marchment for the finish.
Werenski, who helped Team USA win a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, extended his point streak to nine games (13 points; two goals, 11 assists), the longest ever for a Blue Jackets defenseman.
Anders Lee cut it to 2-1 at 11:37 when he knocked in a rebound on the doorstep.
Pageau tied it 2-2 at 11:59. He rushed the net after his own shot and put in the rebound from in close.
Mayfield gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 17:10 on a shot from the right point that deflected off Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko and the skate of Werenski for his first goal in 26 games.
Adam Fantilli tied it 3-3 at 18:58 with a redirection of Werenski’s shot from the left point.