Holmstrom scores in OT, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets

Holmstrom received a stretch pass from Tony DeAngelo on the right wing, cut to the net and scored around the outstretched right skate of Jet Greaves.

Scott Mayfield and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, Mathew Barzal had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the Islanders (34-21-5), who have won four straight games.

Zach Werenski had two assists, and Greaves made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (29-21-8), who have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.

Isac Lundestrom gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:30 of the first period. Dante Fabbro’s shot from the left point went off Lundestrom’s leg in the low slot and trickled through Sorokin’s five-hole

Mason Marchment then scored from the inside edge of the right face-off circle to make it 2-0 at 3:58 of the second period. Werenski’s feed from the left corner was touch-passed by Charlie Coyle in the slot to Marchment for the finish.

Werenski, who helped Team USA win a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, extended his point streak to nine games (13 points; two goals, 11 assists), the longest ever for a Blue Jackets defenseman.

Anders Lee cut it to 2-1 at 11:37 when he knocked in a rebound on the doorstep.

Pageau tied it 2-2 at 11:59. He rushed the net after his own shot and put in the rebound from in close.

Mayfield gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 17:10 on a shot from the right point that deflected off Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko and the skate of Werenski for his first goal in 26 games.

Adam Fantilli tied it 3-3 at 18:58 with a redirection of Werenski’s shot from the left point.