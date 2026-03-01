Holmstrom scores in OT, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets

Mayfield, Pageau each has goal, assist to help New York win 4th in row

Islanders at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Simon Holmstrom scored at 1:47 of overtime, and the New York Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Holmstrom received a stretch pass from Tony DeAngelo on the right wing, cut to the net and scored around the outstretched right skate of Jet Greaves. 

Scott Mayfield and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, Mathew Barzal had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the Islanders (34-21-5), who have won four straight games.

Zach Werenski had two assists, and Greaves made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (29-21-8), who have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.

Isac Lundestrom gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:30 of the first period. Dante Fabbro’s shot from the left point went off Lundestrom’s leg in the low slot and trickled through Sorokin’s five-hole

Mason Marchment then scored from the inside edge of the right face-off circle to make it 2-0 at 3:58 of the second period. Werenski’s feed from the left corner was touch-passed by Charlie Coyle in the slot to Marchment for the finish.

Werenski, who helped Team USA win a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, extended his point streak to nine games (13 points; two goals, 11 assists), the longest ever for a Blue Jackets defenseman.

Anders Lee cut it to 2-1 at 11:37 when he knocked in a rebound on the doorstep.

Pageau tied it 2-2 at 11:59. He rushed the net after his own shot and put in the rebound from in close.

Mayfield gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 17:10 on a shot from the right point that deflected off Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko and the skate of Werenski for his first goal in 26 games.

Adam Fantilli tied it 3-3 at 18:58 with a redirection of Werenski’s shot from the left point.

Latest News

Markstrom makes 25 saves, Devils hold off Blues to end 5-game skid

Makar scores twice, Avalanche rally past Blackhawks

Flyers hold off Bruins to end their point streak at 8

Mukhamadullin breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Oilers to end 5-game skid

NHL Unites Pride Cup drops puck for 3rd annual event

Malkin, Penguins to discuss contract after season

NHL Status Report: Cirelli returns for Lightning

NHL On Tap: Olympic gold medal-winning teammates Matthews, Brady Tkachuk face off

Shesterkin, Rangers complete comeback against Penguins in shootout 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

En kväll att fira för Jets rookie Salomonsson

Trade decisions may not be made until right before Deadline, Mammoth GM says

NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos says 'zero' chance he waives no movement clause

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Kreider's late OT goal lifts Ducks past Jets

Crouse scores twice, Mammoth end Wild's winning streak at 6