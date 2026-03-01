Makar scores twice, Avalanche rally past Blackhawks

MacKinnon, Necas each gets 2 assists for Colorado; Chicago drops 3rd in row

Blackhawks at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Cale Makar scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Gavin Brindley also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had two assists for the Avalanche (39-10-9), who have won four of six. Mackenzie Blackwood made 14 saves.

Connor Bedard scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks (22-28-9), who have lost three straight and five of their past six. Spencer Knight made 32 saves.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:31 of the first period. Tyler Bertuzzi sent a cross-ice pass to Bedard in the right face-off circle, where he beat Blackwood to the glove side for his 25th of the season.

Makar tied it 1-1 at 19:51 of the second period. Five seconds after a Colorado power play expired, MacKinnon lifted a saucer pass across the ice to Makar, who buried a snap shot to the far side from the right circle.

Brindley put the Avalanche up 2-1 at 7:31 of the third period when he located the rebound of Sam Malinski’s point shot along Knight’s right pad and lifted it over the leg of the sprawling goaltender.

Makar scored his second on an empty net at 18:33 for the 3-1 final.

