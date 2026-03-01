Hurricanes defeat Red Wings for 5th win in row, push point streak to 12

Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for the Hurricanes (38-15-6), who have won five in a row and are 10-0-2 during the point streak.

Simon Edvinsson and Patrick Kane scored for the Red Wings (34-20-6), who are 2-4-1 in their past seven games. Cam Talbot made 30 saves.

Hall put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 14:05 of the first period when he scored on a breakaway. Hall blocked a shot by Edvinsson along the left-side boards before chasing down the loose puck and tucking it around Talbot’s right pad.

A Carolina power-play goal extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:52. Sebastian Aho’s wrist shot was deflected into the net by Edvinsson, who was trying to box out Seth Jarvis near the right post.

Eric Robison made it 3-0 at 2:52 of the second period. Sean Walker intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and passed to William Carrier, who found Robinson alone in front for his 11th goal of the season.

Detroit scored 47 seconds apart to pull within a goal. Edvinsson made it 3-1 at 18:26 during 4-on-4 play when he took a cross-ice pass in the left circle from Alex Debrincat and beat Andersen inside the right post. Kane followed with a short-side goal from the left circle the deflected off Blake's skate to cut Carolina’s lead to 3-2 at 19:13.

Gostisbehere passed to Logan Stankoven at the bottom of the left circle and scored on a return pass to take a 4-2 lead at 2:18 of the third period.

Blake extended the lead to 5-2 at 5:30 when he kept the puck on a 2-on-1 with Stankoven and beat Talbot blocker side.