Markstrom makes 25 saves, Devils hold off Blues to end 5-game skid

Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils (29-29-2), who were outscored 16-4 in the previous five games. Luke Hughes had an assist in his return after missing 10 games with a shoulder injury.

Pavel Buchnevich scored, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues (21-29-9), who have lost four of five and are 2-8-1 their past 11 games.

Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the second period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 and snapping it high on the left side.

Hamilton’s power-play goal at 19:44 made it 2-0 when Jack Hughes curled around the net and found the Devils defenseman for a one-timer in the high slot.

The Devils outshot the Blues 17-6 in the second.

Buchnevich scored at 18:42 of the third period to make it 2-1 after intercepting Markstrom's attempt at shooting the puck down the ice, collecting the loose puck from Pius Suter and poking it in.

Hischier scored into an empty net at 19:55 for the 3-1 final.