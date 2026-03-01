Caufield scores twice, Canadiens top Capitals to push point streak to 7

Suzuki has goal, 2 assists for Montreal; Ovechkin gets 2 goals for Washington

Capitals at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in a 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, and Mike Matheson and Kirby Dach scored for the Canadiens (33-17-9), who have points in seven consecutive games (5-0-2). Jakub Dobes made 27 saves.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 920th and 921st career goals for the Capitals (31-24-7), who had won three in a row and six of seven, including a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Anthony Beauvilier had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

Caufield gave Montreal a 1-0 lead 30 seconds into the first period. He blocked Jakob Chychrun’s shot at the left point and raced forward to recover the puck before driving in alone and scoring on a wrist shot past Lindgren’s glove from the right hash marks.

Ovechkin tied it 1-1 at 13:16 when he put away a loose puck from the right edge of the crease after Declan Chisholm’s one-timer from the left point struck Beauvilier in front of the net.

Caufield gave Montreal a 2-1 lead at 14:19 with his third goal in two games. He was on the right side of the goalmouth to put in Nick Suzuki’s pass across the crease.

Matheson extended it to 3-1 at 12:22 of the second period when he drove the slot to take a pass from Zachary Bolduc and deked Lindgren before shooting past his glove as he cut to the right.

Dach pushed it to 4-1 at 16:34 after he took a pass back from Suzuki at the top of the right face-off circle and scored on a one-timer glove side.

Ovechkin’s second goal of the game cut it to 4-2 at 12:12 of the third period with a shot from in front.

Suzuki scored into an empty net at 16:44 to make it 5-2. 

Jake Evans then shot the puck the length of the ice for a short-handed goal at 18:35 with Lindgren pulled for the extra attacker for the 6-2 final.

