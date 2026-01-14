Mailbag: Impact of Olympics on trade activity; 5-forward power plays 

NHL.com's weekly Over the Boards mailbag is in full swing this season. Every week, senior writer Dan Rosen sifts through your questions sent to him on X and answers them.

To participate in future mailbags, send your questions to @drosennhl on X and use #OvertheBoards.

What do you think the trade deadline looks like if so many teams remain in the playoff mix? -- @SJimmerd20941

There will be activity leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on March 6, which comes 12 days after the NHL Olympic roster freeze is lifted. The roster freeze goes from Feb. 4-22.

While we see a lot of teams in the playoff mix now, counting Wednesday there are still 248 games to be played before the trade deadline. That's nearly 20 percent of the season. As is the case every season, buyers and sellers will emerge over that period of time. There will be a demarcation. So, there should be an active trade deadline with New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood, Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson and forward Blake Coleman, Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch, St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk and goalie Jordan Binnington, and Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton as some of the impact players that could be on the move or at the very least, featured prominently in trade talk around the NHL.

It's fair to view Feb. 4, the beginning of the Olympic roster freeze, as a soft deadline, but it's more reasonable to consider teams interested in becoming buyers in the market wanting to wait until after the Olympics to conduct their business. They may have a player or players going to the Olympics and want to be certain those players return home healthy, leaving their plans intact. They may be interested in acquiring a player who is going to the Olympics and, similarly, want be sure he's healthy coming out of the tournament.

Where do you see Patrik Laine fitting into the Montreal Canadiens lineup upon his return from injury, which, now that he's skating, feels somewhat imminent? -- @kavanyoung

Laine's return is not imminent just because he's skating. Montreal announced on Oct. 25 that he had core muscle surgery and is expected to be out 3-4 months, which puts him in line to return later this month or early February. It's possible, if not likely, that Laine isn't ready until after the Olympic break. He is not taking any contact yet.

At this point, it's hard to determine where Laine would fit in the Canadiens lineup, if at all, when he is ready to play because there's still weeks to go before that happens. In that time, an injury or a slump could create a hole in the lineup that Laine could fit into. It could be a natural fit for a player with Laine's ability to score goals who hasn't played since Oct. 16.

However, for now the Canadiens are playing well and have solid top-nine depth on the wing with Alexandre Texier, Ivan Demidov, Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Zachary Bolduc. Forwards Jake Evans, Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach are expected to return at some point. They're fairly stacked even without Laine.

Obviously, any team in need of a goal-scoring punch could find a place for Laine, including the Canadiens, but if they stay status quo, one of two things could happen when he's ready to play; he becomes available in a trade or the Canadiens keep him as an expensive depth forward.

Laine is in the last year of a four-year contract that has an $8.7 million average annual value. It's a high number that limits the teams that would be in the market for him, but GMs have been known to get creative when they want to acquire a particular player. It's unlikely the Canadiens would want to retain salary to make trading Laine more palatable for another team unless the return is good enough. The Canadiens could easily keep Laine and have him in reserve. They're in a good situation because of all the depth they've built.