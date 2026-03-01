NHL Unites Pride Cup drops puck for 3rd annual event

3-game series features The Cutting Edges and Seattle Pride Hockey Association

pride-cup-puck-drop

© NHL PR

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

SURREY, B.C. -- The NHL in partnership with Pride Tape commenced the 2026 NHL Unites Pride Cup today for the third consecutive season – a celebration on the ice with Vancouver’s The Cutting Edges and the Seattle Pride Hockey Association for three games in Surrey, BC.

“At the NHL, we believe the game is strongest when everyone feels they have a place in it — on the ice, in the stands, in the locker room, and in our communities,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs. “Pride Cup represents that commitment in action. It’s a celebration of LGBTQ+ athletes, fans, families, and allies who make our sport better every single day simply by showing up as their authentic selves.”

Senator Dr. Kristopher Wells, co-founder of Pride Tape, and Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock, dropped the puck following the national anthems performed by The Cutting Edges’ Stephen Scaccia. Special guests Andrew Ference, Bill Randford, Bryan Richardson and Harrison Browne as well as guest coaches Dave Babych and Jyrki Lumme joined the action for Game 1 that saw The Cutting Edges defeat the Seattle Pride Hockey Association. Each organization will receive a $25,000 donation in support of their continued community impact.

“Driving out here today, it reminds you of when you used to play big games as a kid,” said Kade Lacasse, forward for The Cutting Edges. “It’s really special for the players who didn’t experience that as kids to get to have that feeling, to have the announcer, the music and have the big stage, it feels nice. It’s beautiful to see that the NHL is putting money into these events and they are showing us that we belong, we should play and we deserve the recognition."

“It’s really an honor to be able to play in the (Pride Cup) where the NHL is supporting not only our community, but all the fans and players who might be like us some day, all the little kids who look up to what the NHL is doing and what our organizations are doing in the hockey community,” said Joey Gale, Vice President of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association. “To step on the ice in whatever capacity today was really such a dream, to be able to play with our friends from up north and to be able to celebrate pride together.”

pride-cup-pr-action

© NHL PR

Vancouver actor and comedian Breanne Williamson began the festivities on Saturday energizing friends, family members, and allies in attendance. Alongside community partners in the fan interactive zone, guests were invited to bring the sparkle at the sign making station, to capture the moment at the photo booth, showcase their Pride with temporary tattoos and get their very own 2026 NHL Unites Pride Cup skate towel customized with patches.

Game 2 of the 2026 NHL Unites Pride Cup begins later today at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the final matchup of the three game series on Sunday, Mar. 1 at 3:30 p.m. PT. Sunday’s special guests will include:  NHL Alumni Corey Hirsch and Dave Tomlinson; Mayor of Surrey, Brenda Locke; Peloton instructor and personality Cody Rigsby; and Seattle Kraken head athletic trainer Justin Rogers. All games are free and open to the public.

Latest News

Markstrom makes 25 saves, Devils hold off Blues to end 5-game skid

Mukhamadullin breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Oilers to end 5-game skid

Malkin, Penguins to discuss contract after season

Flyers hold off Bruins to end their point streak at 8

NHL Status Report: Cirelli returns for Lightning

NHL On Tap: Olympic gold medal-winning teammates Matthews, Brady Tkachuk face off

Shesterkin, Rangers complete comeback against Penguins in shootout 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

En kväll att fira för Jets rookie Salomonsson

Trade decisions may not be made until right before Deadline, Mammoth GM says

NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos says 'zero' chance he waives no movement clause

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Kreider's late OT goal lifts Ducks past Jets

Crouse scores twice, Mammoth end Wild's winning streak at 6

Golden Knights’ Olympians from United States, Canada turn focus to Stanley Cup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings