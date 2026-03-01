NHL Unites Pride Cup drops puck for 3rd annual event

SURREY, B.C. -- The NHL in partnership with Pride Tape commenced the 2026 NHL Unites Pride Cup today for the third consecutive season – a celebration on the ice with Vancouver’s The Cutting Edges and the Seattle Pride Hockey Association for three games in Surrey, BC.

“At the NHL, we believe the game is strongest when everyone feels they have a place in it — on the ice, in the stands, in the locker room, and in our communities,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs. “Pride Cup represents that commitment in action. It’s a celebration of LGBTQ+ athletes, fans, families, and allies who make our sport better every single day simply by showing up as their authentic selves.”

Senator Dr. Kristopher Wells, co-founder of Pride Tape, and Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock, dropped the puck following the national anthems performed by The Cutting Edges’ Stephen Scaccia. Special guests Andrew Ference, Bill Randford, Bryan Richardson and Harrison Browne as well as guest coaches Dave Babych and Jyrki Lumme joined the action for Game 1 that saw The Cutting Edges defeat the Seattle Pride Hockey Association. Each organization will receive a $25,000 donation in support of their continued community impact.

“Driving out here today, it reminds you of when you used to play big games as a kid,” said Kade Lacasse, forward for The Cutting Edges. “It’s really special for the players who didn’t experience that as kids to get to have that feeling, to have the announcer, the music and have the big stage, it feels nice. It’s beautiful to see that the NHL is putting money into these events and they are showing us that we belong, we should play and we deserve the recognition."

“It’s really an honor to be able to play in the (Pride Cup) where the NHL is supporting not only our community, but all the fans and players who might be like us some day, all the little kids who look up to what the NHL is doing and what our organizations are doing in the hockey community,” said Joey Gale, Vice President of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association. “To step on the ice in whatever capacity today was really such a dream, to be able to play with our friends from up north and to be able to celebrate pride together.”