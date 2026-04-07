Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Chabot to return sooner than expected for Senators
Faulk game-time decision for Red Wings; younger Protas to debut with Capitals on Wednesday
© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot practiced Tuesday in a noncontact jersey for the first time since the Senators defenseman broke his right forearm on March 23. Chabot had surgery three days later and was expected to be out 4-8 weeks. “It’s definitely going to be sooner, whenever it is,” coach Travis Green said before Ottawa hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot). “Hopefully, he’ll be back sooner than later.” Chabot has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and is plus-6 in 55 games while averaging 22:34 of ice time.
Detroit Red Wings
Justin Faulk (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET). The Red Wings defenseman has missed their past two games after he was injured in the second period of a 4-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on April 2. Faulk has three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 games since being acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a trade on March 6. … Mason Appleton (upper body) will miss his third straight game; the forward has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 65 games.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Washington Capitals
Ilya Protas will make his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MNMT) and center a line with his older brother Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson on his wings. Ilya Protas, a 19-year-old who was selected by the Capitals in the third round (No. 75) of the 2024 NHL Draft, was leading Hershey of the American Hockey League with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games before being promoted Monday. “It’s just unbelievable,” Ilya Protas said. “I couldn’t believe it for a second and I was shaking for a bit, and it was special, for sure. I can’t describe it. I can’t wait for tomorrow.” … Forward Alex Ovechkin and backup goalie Charlie Lindgren did not practice Tuesday for maintenance; coach Spencer Carbery said Ovechkin will play and Lindgren will accompany the team to Toronto, but it will be determined Wednesday if he’d be available to serve as the backup.
Montreal Canadiens
Alexandre Texier (lower body) and Kirby Dach (upper body) have been cleared to return and could play against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS). Texier, who hasn’t played since March 24, has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 46 games; Dach has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 32 games. He has been out since March 15. … Forward Joe Veleno (undisclosed) is questionable after not participating in the morning skate.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Stuart Skinner (upper body) participated in an optional practice Tuesday after the Penguins goalie was struck with a puck near his left eye while on the bench in the second period of a 9-4 win against the Panthers on Saturday. Skinner was not in uniform for Pittsburgh’s 5-2 win against Florida on Sunday. “Swelling has gone down in the eye a little bit,” Skinner said. ... “Felt really good on the ice today, seeing the puck well.” There remains no recovery timeline, coach Dan Muse said. Skinner is 11-8-5 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .886 save percentage since being acquired in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12. ... Goalie Sergei Murashov was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Tuesday out of precaution, Muse said. Goalie Taylor Gauthier was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman (undisclosed) is expected back before the end of the regular season but won’t play at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360). The Oilers forward had been playing through a lingering injury, including 16:40 of a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 2. He has 51 points (31 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games. "Hyman, I would think he's going to play one, if not two games before the end of this season, so this week he's out and not playing," coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday.
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.
New York Islanders
Alexander Romanov could return before the end of the regular season, Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said Monday. The 26-year-old defenseman sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery Nov. 18 in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars after a hit from Stars forward Mikko Rantanen late in the third period. "There is potentially a chance for the last game or two of the season that he might be back," Darche said. "This week is the first week he's going to do full practice with contact, so sometimes it takes a little while also to get back at it." Romanov had been skating the past handful of practices in a noncontact jersey. New York plays its first of four remaining regular-season games on Thursday, when it hosts Toronto (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4). ... Semyon Varlamov was a full participant at practice Monday, his first full session with the Islanders since the goalie had both of his knees replaced. Varlamov, who hasn't played since Nov. 29, 2024, will not play this season.