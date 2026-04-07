NHL Status Report: Chabot to return sooner than expected for Senators

New York Islanders

Alexander Romanov could return before the end of the regular season, Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said Monday. The 26-year-old defenseman sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery Nov. 18 in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars after a hit from Stars forward Mikko Rantanen late in the third period. "There is potentially a chance for the last game or two of the season that he might be back," Darche said. "This week is the first week he's going to do full practice with contact, so sometimes it takes a little while also to get back at it." Romanov had been skating the past handful of practices in a noncontact jersey. New York plays its first of four remaining regular-season games on Thursday, when it hosts Toronto (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4). ... Semyon Varlamov was a full participant at practice Monday, his first full session with the Islanders since the goalie had both of his knees replaced. Varlamov, who hasn't played since Nov. 29, 2024, will not play this season.