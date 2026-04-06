Fitzgerald fired as Devils general manager

Tom Fitzgerald was fired as general manager of the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Fitzgerald had been with the Devils since July 24, 2015, when he was named assistant GM. He was then named interim GM on Jan. 12, 2020, replacing Ray Shero, before being promoted to executive vice president and GM on July 9 of that year.

He also had served as president of hockey operations since Jan. 23, 2024.

“Tom and I had a thoughtful conversation today and agreed it was time to move in a new direction,” Devils managing partner David Blitzer said. “Tom changed the trajectory of our team here, including setting a franchise record for points in a season and helping make New Jersey a hockey destination. He is a well-respected leader across the Devils’ organization and NHL, and I am grateful for our friendship. I wish Tom and his family all the best. As we prepare to move forward, it is important I acknowledge our fans. I recognize we have not delivered in the way you expect and deserve, and I understand and share in your frustration. This is a critical offseason for our franchise, and we will explore all avenues that best position the Devils to compete for a Stanley Cup once again.”

The Devils were 218-204-39 since Fitzgerald was named the full-time GM. That included setting franchise records for wins (52) and points (112) in 2022-23.

Despite setting those records, the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Second Round that season before failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023-24.

After that season, Fitzgerald made big splashes in the offseason by acquiring goaltender Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames and hiring Sheldon Keefe as coach. The Devils (42-33-7) would go on to finish third in the Metropolitan Division and return to the postseason, but they were again eliminated by the Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference First Round.

This season, New Jersey (40-34-3) is currently seventh in the Metropolitan, seven points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card.

“After talking with David Blitzer, it was apparent to everyone that the best course of action is to move on for the benefit of the team,” Fitzgerald said. “I am incredibly appreciative to David, Josh Harris, and the entire New Jersey Devils organization for being a part of my life for the past decade. The Devils are fortunate to have a core of great players, vocal and passionate fans, but most importantly, tremendous people who worked with me toward a common goal. I’ve always said that New Jersey is a hidden gem and I’m proud of the effort that we put in to raise the standard and make it a destination. I look forward to the next step in my hockey career and will always look back fondly on my time with the Devils.”

Prior to joining the Devils, Fitzgerald was the assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins for six seasons (2009-15) after serving as their director of player development from 2007-09.